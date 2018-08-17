Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Iyanla Vanzant, Patti LaBelle and Lynn Whitfield star in "Greenleaf" on OWN.

Tina Rowden

TV

Tune in: The two-night premiere of "Greenleaf" begins Tuesday at 10 EDT/PDT on OWN with the second episode airing Wednesday. The series follows the Greenleaf family and the goings on at their Memphis megachurch. The series stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield.

FILM

Go to: “Kin” hits theaters nationwide on Friday. The film follows a recently released ex-con and his adopted teenage brother who are on the run from a criminal, the feds and a group of alien soldiers. The film stars James Franco, Zoe Kravitz, Carrie Coon and Dennis Quaid.

(L-R) Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen star in the film, "Book Club."

Melinda Sue Gordon/Paramount Pictures

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “Book Club” is out on Tuesday. The film follows four friends whose lives change unexpectedly after reading "50 Shades of Grey" for their book club. The four friends are played by Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. The film also stars Andy Garcia, Craig T. Nelson and Don Johnson.

John Krasinski stars as Jack Ryan in Amazon's "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."

Jan Thijs

STREAMING

Watch: “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” premieres on Amazon Friday. The eight-episode series follows Marine-turned-rookie CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), his boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and government epidemiologist Dr. Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish) as they race to stop a terrorist attack on the U.S.

Troye Sivan's "Bloom" is out on Friday.

Getty Images for Spotify

MUSIC

Listen: Troye Sivan's album "Bloom" is out Friday. A follow-up to his debut album "Blue Neighborhood," the new album contains the already released singles "My My My," "The Good Side," "Bloom," "Dance to This" and "Animal." Sivan will hit the road in September in support of the album.

