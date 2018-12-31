HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday morning while riding in a car with her mom and three sisters.

Deputies said the family of five was leaving a Walmart parking lot when an unidentified man in a red pickup truck pulled up to the side of their car and started shooting.

The 7-year-old was killed instantly. The mother was shot in the arm and taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the girl as Jazmine Barnes. Her mother is 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington.

Another young girl was injured by shattered glass. The two other sisters were unharmed.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s and has a beard.

"I urge you, whoever did this, you know who are, please turn yourself in," said Major Jesse Razo. "Because we will be looking for you, we will locate you and we will find you."