YORK, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is attempting to capture the black bear that attacked and severely injured a woman and her dog this week.

Melinda LeBarron, 51, has broken bones, cuts and bruises and multiple bites after the attack outside her home in rural in Muncy Creek Township, about 16 miles east of Williamsport, on Wednesday evening, her son said. She remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday.

Her dog – a Chihuahua-mix fittingly named Bear – was also bitten several times when he tried to intervene and has a broken sternum and separated ribs.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission set two live traps near the home, and on Friday morning, a team of tracking dogs set out on the bear’s trail.

“While there still are some questions about what led to this attack, it can be said with certainty that these types of encounters are extremely rare,” Game Commission black-bear biologist Mark Ternent said in a news release. “While bear attacks seldom occur, there’s always potential for the unfortunate exception to the rule.”

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said this could be an epic bear hunting season.

File

Wardens are also going door-to-door in the area to inform residents about the attack and measures they can take to discourage bears from their properties.

If the bear involved in the attack is captured, it will undergo a full evaluation at Penn State University’s animal diagnostics laboratory, Ternent said.

The attack began when LeBarron went outside with her dog around 6 p.m. When the dog barked, LeBarron looked around to see what had startled the canine.

“The next thing she knew, she was on the ground getting slammed around,” said her son Trent LeBarron.

The black bear dragged Melinda about 80 yards through her yard, across a road, and into a thicket, while the dog tried to intervene, biting the black bear several times. Some of her clothes were ripped off in the process.

The attack left a trail of blood that relatives later followed.

“I’ll just put it this way – she’s very, very lucky to be alive,” her son said. “She was punching the bear and everything. Her right hand’s all swollen up from punching the bear.”

Eventually Melinda LeBarron went limp, and the bear took an interest in the dog, giving her a chance to climb into a small bush. She then threw a stick to distract the bear and finally made her way home to call a relative for help.

Bear the dog somehow got back into the home and was found whimpering beneath a bed.

Contributing: The Associated Press

More: Trapper shoots grizzly bear that likely killed his wife and baby in Canada, authorities say