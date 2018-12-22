Washington state elementary school teacher Rachel Uretsky-Pratt says she received many small gifts from her students on the last day of class before winter break: chocolates, jewelry and notes included. But it was the small bag of Lucky Charms marshmallows that she remembers the most.

In a Wednesday Facebook post that has since been shared tens of thousands of times, Uretsky-Pratt said the simple gift is a reminder to be giving and grateful year round.

"This kiddo wanted to get my something so badly, but had nothing to give," Uretsky-Pratt – a 24-year-old teacher in Kennewick, Washington – wrote.

Uretsky-Pratt told USA TODAY on Friday that the young student gave up "the best part of (her) breakfast" in giving the present.

She knows that because all the children in her school receive free or reduced lunches – and breakfast as well, she wrote on social media.

On the menu that morning: Lucky Charms.

The child apparently sifted through the cereal, took out the colorful treats and placed them in the plastic packaging her utensils came in.

Uretsky-Pratt said that when the children presented their gifts, she accepted the bag of marshmallows much like all the other ones – "thank you so much, sweetie.”

But the child's simple sacrifice wasn't lost on her: “No one likes Lucky Charms without the marshmallows," Uretsky-Pratt mused.

Since the post gained widespread attention, Uretsky-Pratt says she's been overwhelmed with kindness and similar stories from other teachers.

She hopes the photo has a positive effect on those who see it: "Don’t forget to be grateful outside the month of December ... Listen to these kiddos; they’re kind.”

Photo courtesy Rachel Uretsky-Pratt