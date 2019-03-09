NASSAU, The Bahamas — Hurricane Dorian’s winds have weekend and the storm is finally moving Northwest, a huge relief for people in the Bahamas.

Dorian, one of the most powerful storms ever seen in the Atlantic, sat on top of the Bahamas for more than a day tearing down buildings and flooding homes across hundreds of islands. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts over 220 mph.

Travis C-Carroll, a journalist working for The Nassau Guardian, shared some of the first aerial images of Abaco. The destruction looks endless with debris covering the land and homes heavily damaged.

CBS’s David Begnaud shared video footage from an aircraft going over Abaco.

This animated graphic gives a satellite view of Grand Bahama island, which was 60% submerged as Dorian hit.