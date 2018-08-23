Verde Canyon Railroad
The Verde Canyon Railroad runs past an old train stop called Sycamore. Verde Canyon Railroad runs between Clarkdale and Perkinsville.
Verde Canyon Railroad rolls through a lush riparian corridor in a high-walled gorge on its four-hour journey.
Go on a free train ride from Adobe Western Railroad.
Passengers can travel in first-class or coach cars on Verde Canyon Railroad. But with the spectacular scenery, most of the journey will likely be spent on the open-air viewing platforms.
The Verde River flows through a red-rock canyon now traveled by an excursion train.
4/16 Bunny Express on the Verde Canyon Railroad | Keep things hopping on Easter by joining the holiday's namesake bunny for a ride on the rails. The big-eared icon will hand out treats and pose for photos at the depot. Once the Easter Bunny jumps on the train, the fun continues with a jellybean-counting contest, while adults may opt for their own treat, a Bloody Mary (or two). | Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at depot to meet Easter Bunny, train departs at 1 p.m. Verde Canyon Railroad Depot. 300 N. Broadway, Clarkdale. Free; train tickets start at $65, $45 for children ages 2-12. 928-639-0010, 800-293-7245, www.verdecanyonrr.com.
DETOURS recently launched an excursion to the former mining town turned artist haven of Jerome that also includes first class seats on the Verde Canyon Railroad.
Raptors on the Rails with Liberty Wildlife | It's common to see large birds soar while aboard the Verde Canyon Railroad. This event allows you to see them up close without benefit of binoculars. Come face-to-beak with a rescued bald eagle as well as other raptors displayed on the train by Liberty Wildlife, a rescue and rehabilitation agency. Handlers will do their best to make sure everyone has a personal encounter. | Details: Train departs at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Verde Canyon Railroad, 300 N. Broadway, Clarkdale. Adult tickets are $65-$90. www.verdecanyonrr.com.
5/14: National Train Day | If you’re going to celebrate National Train Day, it’s hard to beat doing so at a train depot. Verde Canyon Railroad in Clarkdale hosts an observance that includes entertainment, exhibits and activities that pay tribute to a mode of transportation that’s stood the test of time. | Details: 10 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Verde Canyon Railroad, 300 N. Broadway, Clarkdale. Free. 800-293-7245, www.verdecanyonrr.com.
The Verde Canyon Railroad departs from Clarkdale on a 40-mile round trip into a remote and scenic wilderness.
All cars on the Verde Canyon Railroad provide access to open-air viewing platforms that are impossible to resist, especially in spring.
Verde Canyon Railroad.
5/30: Verde Canyon Railroad Starlight Train | Imagine riding into sunset aboard a train as shadows grow until darkness settles in. Now imagine the same experience only with a glass of wine or tequila in your hand. The best part? You don’t have to imagine it. Reserve a spot aboard Verde Canyon Railroad’s Starlight Train and choose the wine or tequila adventure. Trouble deciding? Tequila tasting includes cheeses, a margarita cake and chocolate-covered peppers. Wine tasting features paired appetizers. | Details: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 300 N. Broadway, Clarkdale. $129, must be 21 or older. 928-639-0010, 800-293-7245, www.verdecanyonrr.com.
10/2-31: Ales on Rails | Brats, sauerkraut, pretzels and strudel will be for sale and oompah-pah tunes will be played on the patio at Verde Canyon Railroad.
Departing from Clarkdale, Verde Canyon Railroad travels along a section of standard gauge track originally laid in 1911 to support the mining activity of Jerome.
Roger Naylor/Special for The Republic

I was generally a good student, as long as you didn’t look too closely. I breezed through English, science was a struggle and I never met a math class I could stay awake in. History was the subject that got my full attention. It fascinated me, no matter what era. I liked the narrative flow. There was always a story.

One of the best history lessons in Arizona pulls out of the depot in Clarkdale most days at 1 p.m. The Verde Canyon Railroad tells the story of Arizona’s rowdy past. What makes the lesson even more compelling is that almost no one comes for the history. They want the drama, beauty and wildlife. Verde Canyon Railroad delivers it all.

The train rolls through a lush riparian corridor carved by the Verde River, the water canopied by cottonwood trees as sunlight sparkles on the surface. High sandstone cliffs cradle the bottomlands under skies achingly blue.

Such collision of ecosystems lures a variety of wildlife, notably eagles, hawks, herons, mule deer, javelinas, coyotes and beavers. It’s a fur and feather roster that makes Verde Canyon Railroad the envy of other adventure tours.

During the four-hour journey, the train travels along a section of standard-gauge track laid in 1911 to support the mining activity of Jerome, a roaring, wide-open boom town that produced over a billion dollars in copper ore. While the Wild West was winding down elsewhere, Jerome was in its full bawdy heyday, a rowdy mix of saloons, brothels and violence in the streets.

When a vein of high-grade copper was found beneath the Jerome smelter, a new one had to be built. Construction began not just on a smelter but on an entire town. Named for William Clark, the mine owner, Clarkdale became Arizona’s first company town.

Riding the train: Coach or first class

Roger Naylor/Special for The Republic

Vintage FP7 diesel locomotives power the Verde Canyon Railroad. All cars are climate-controlled, have restrooms and at least one attendant on duty.

Coach accommodations feature classic Pullman-style padded-bench seating on each side of a center aisle with panoramic windows and a snack bar. First class offers a plush living-room type of arrangement, with comfy chairs, sofas, cash bar and complimentary snacks. All cars provide access to open-air viewing platforms that are impossible to resist.

Narration is piped through the public-address system along the first leg of the trip, covering geology, archaeology, ornithology and the history of the region. Car attendants provide information as well and can answer your questions.

The route from Clarkdale to Perkinsville

Verde Canyon Railroad
The Verde River flows through a red-rock canyon now traveled by an excursion train.
Roger Naylor/Special for The Republic

The scenery pulls you outside. The route, inaccessible by other means, traces the river into rugged red-cliff canyon country akin to nearby Sedona. Along the way, the train rumbles across trestles and through a curved 680-foot tunnel. All the more impressive when you realize it took 250 men using picks, shovels and plenty of DuPont black powder explosives just one year to lay these rails.

After 20 miles the train stops at the ghost ranch of Perkinsville, where scenes for the movie "How the West Was Won" were filmed. The engines are sidetracked, hooked to the other end of the train and the return trip to Clarkdale begins.

Soothed by the gentle swaying of the ride, some passengers nod off on the journey back, but not me. This is one class I never want to sleep through.

Verde Canyon Railroad

Verde Canyon Railroad

In addition to its standard rides, Verde Canyon Railroad offers themed outings including Saturday Night Starlight Rides, Fall Colors and Eagle Watch.

Ales on Rails has proven so popular that it will take place every day the train runs from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. For $10, get five beer samples and a souvenir glass; for $12 get a lunch of grilled sausage, potato salad and hot pretzels with cheese. 

There also are Easter- and wine-themed rides. Look for the new expanded Christmas event in December. 

Coach prices: $64.95 adult, $44.95 children.

First-class price: $89.95 for all ages.

Location: 300 N. Broadway, Clarkdale.

Details: 800-582-7245, verdecanyonrr.com

Photo tour: Beautiful Arizona
Arizona, the 48th state to join the Union, lies at the heart of the American Southwest, where it's known for its amazing natural scenery. Take a look at these 30 stunning photos of The Grand Canyon State.
The magnificent Grand Canyon lends Arizona its most popular nickname, the Grand Canyon State, and it's easy to see why this vast natural wonder is one of Arizona's top attractions. Toroweap Point, pictured here, overlooks a 3,000-foot vertical drop.
Havasu Canyon, a branch of the Grand Canyon, features blue travertine pools, red canyon walls and stunning waterfalls, like 100-foot-tall Havasu Falls pictured here.
USA, Arizona, Antelope Canyon, rock formation
Desert Poppies Superstition Mountain
Chiricahua Mountains
Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell
Glen Canyon Dam Bridge
lake powell
Horseshoe Bend, arguably the most famous turn in the Colorado River, sits 5 miles downstream from the Glen Canyon Dam, and an overlook just off U.S. Route 89 provides the perfect vantage point for viewing (or photographing) it.
golfer
Canyon de Chelly
Hot Air Balloon Floating Through Scenic Canyon
Luxury hotel resort at twilight
London Bridge
Monument Valley, Arizona
Phoenix, the nation's fifth largest city, offers excellent shopping, a thriving art scene, golf, spas and plenty of history. It's also a sports lover's dream, with teams in the MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA, as well as several Cactus League spring training facilities.
South Mountain Sunset
Arizona Canal in Scottsdale
If you're going to drive the length of the Mother Road, Route 66, you'll have to pass through Arizona. In fact, the largest original stretch of the road is in Arizona, with plenty of quirky stops along the way, like the gold mining outpost of Oatman.
Petrified Tree
Sunset in the Painted Desert National Park
Sonoran Desert
San Xavier del Bac Mission
Red Rocks Sunset Sedona
Tonto National Forest
Boy playing in the Wave
Four Corners Monument
Watson Lake Sunset
The San Francisco Peaks just outside of Flagstaff are one of the state's best spots for fall leaf-peeping, especially when the aspens turn a brilliant gold.

Find the reporter at www.rogernaylor.com. Or follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RogerNaylorinAZ or Twitter @AZRogerNaylor.

