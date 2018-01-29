A group of talented investigative journalists and public radio veterans have joined the team of The City, USA TODAY NETWORK’s forthcoming long-form podcast, which is set to launch in fall of 2018. The City will explore the behind-the-scenes power structures of different American metropolises, starting with Chicago.

Robin Amer is the creator, host, and executive producer of The City, which won WNYC’s 2015 Podcast Accelerator competition before being acquired by Gannett. Robin previously served as the deputy editor of the Chicago Reader, where she supervised the paper’s national-award-winning investigations, and as a producer for WBEZ Chicago Public Media.

Wilson Sayre joins the team as The City's reporter. Previously, Sayre covered issues of poverty and criminal justice at WLRN, Miami's NPR member station. Sayre has earned recognition by the national Edward R. Murrow Awards, PRNDI, Green Eyeshade Awards, NAHB, NAHJ, and others.

Jenny Casas joins the team as the podcast’s producer. She has covered race, class, and power for St. Louis Public Radio, restorative justice and criminal law for the civic journalism lab City Bureau, and federal legislation for the civic tech start-up Countable.

A talented line-up of contributors is headed by editor Sam Greenspan, who was the managing producer at 99% Invisible and helped launch NPR’s TED Radio Hour.

Greenspan is joined by story consultant Ben Austen. Austen is the author of High-Risers: Cabrini-Green and the Fate of American Public Housing. A former editor at Harper's Magazine, Austen has written for Harper's as well as many other publications, including the New York Times Magazine, GQ, Wired, Elle and the Atlantic.

Hannis Brown, who was awarded a 2015 Peabody award for production on New York Public Radio’s Meet the Composer, is The City’s consulting composer and sound designer. Brown has created and mixed music for podcasts and radio programs including Death, Sex & Money, Note to Self, A Piece of Work with Abbi Jacobson, There Goes the Neighborhood: LA, The United States of Anxiety and Morning Edition.

Bianca Medious, The City’s intern and production assistant, is a graduate student at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, where she specializes in social justice and investigative reporting.

“We’re thrilled to have assembled such a strong team coming from the worlds of public radio, podcasting, investigative reporting and long-form narrative,” said Liz Nelson, vice president of strategic content for the USA TODAY NETWORK. “The expertise this team brings to The City meshes seamlessly with our ongoing mission to produce first-class journalism and compelling content on new digital platforms.”

