The USA TODAY NETWORK today named Kate Gutman head of content ventures, effective immediately. In her new role, Gutman is responsible for growing the company’s content brands and experiences that extend the portfolio beyond USA TODAY and 109 local news brands. Gutman will oversee the portfolio of niche passion brands such as Grateful, Reviewed.com and HumanKind, and will report directly to Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president, USA TODAY NETWORK, and publisher, USA TODAY.

“With her deep passion for innovation, Kate embodies the culture and vision of the USA TODAY NETWORK,” said Wadsworth. “She is a forward-thinker with a keen ability to recognize opportunities in today’s media environment and we are excited about the future of our portfolio under her leadership.”

Gutman previously served as vice president of strategy and digital media at A+E Networks International, where she was responsible for growing the company’s digital revenue and leading A+E’s transition from a linear television company to a successful multiplatform entertainment brand. During her tenure at A+E, she grew the company’s content distribution business and built relationships with over 30 different digital platforms. She also launched new digital products and services leveraging the A&E, History and Lifetime channels and content libraries.

Prior to A+E Networks, Gutman led the digital business for Reader’s Digest International, working with local market leaders to deliver revenue and profit goals for websites, digital marketing and e-commerce businesses. She also held senior digital and business strategy roles at Rodale, Bertelsmann and Lagardere Group.

Gutman is a graduate of Columbia University, where she earned an MBA in management and a Bachelor of Arts in economics. She resides in New York City with her husband and daughter.

