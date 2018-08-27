USA TODAY triples the size of its investigative team to more than 20 reporters and editors, announcing key new hires for USA TODAY and across the USA TODAY NETWORK.

Amy Pyle, editor in chief at The Center for Investigative Reporting, has joined USA TODAY as editor of the investigations team. She will lead a team of award-winning journalists to produce hard-hitting investigative work around critical topics of national importance and off breaking news events.

“Amy is a proven investigative editor with experience producing national stories and navigating complicated partnerships with multiple media outlets,” said Chris Davis, executive editor and vice president of investigations for USA TODAY NETWORK. “She understands the importance of accountability reporting and she knows how to tell important stories in all kinds of formats.”

At The Center for Investigative Reporting, the nation's oldest nonprofit journalism organization, Pyle led a team of editors, reporters and producers who produced unique, in-depth national stories for the web, radio and video with a primary focus on accountability stories that stand to make a difference.

In the past year, two CIR reporters were Pulitzer finalists for All Work. No Pay, an exposé of court-ordered drug rehabilitation programs. With PRX, CIR produces Reveal, a weekly radio show and podcast that airs on 270 public radio stations.

At CIR, Pyle established a fellowship program for aspiring investigative journalists of color and recently launched Reveal Local Labs, an effort to foster media collaborations around watchdog reporting in communities across America. Pyle began at CIR in 2012, first as a senior editor and then managing editor.

Before coming to CIR, Pyle was assistant managing editor for investigations at The Sacramento Bee and an assistant city editor at the Los Angeles Times. Early in her career, Pyle covered city hall for a Gannett newspaper in Central California, the Visalia Times-Delta.

Pyle is just the latest distinguished journalist to join the company as it expands its commitment to investigative work across the nation. Among the key hires is Matthew Doig, who joined the USA TODAY NETWORK earlier this year as Network investigations editor. He will be working with reporters at local properties across the nation to support investigative work.

Doig is a former investigative reporter whose projects have won major awards and led to federal investigations into powerful people and institutions. He has worked as an editor at the Los Angeles Times, the Seattle Times, Newsday, The Information and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

While at the Seattle Times, he edited a project about medical care that earned the 2018 Selden Ring Award and an IRE award.

After joining Newsday in 2012, Doig built an investigative team and edited a series published a year later on police misconduct and secrecy that was a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Public Service. He also helped create an investigations team in Sarasota, where he co-wrote two series that were Pulitzer Finalists.

“In the last few years, The USA TODAY NETWORK has been recognized for its standout journalism, including taking home three Pulitzer prizes earlier this year. Our bench of top-talent and commitment to watchdog reporting has never been more evident, and we are making strategic changes to further align with our overall goal – to tell stories that make an impact,” said Nicole Carroll, Editor in Chief, USA TODAY.

The scope of work coming from the unit recently include: Rigged, an investigation that showed how Target, Home Depot and other major retailers rely on truckers who’ve been turned into modern-day indentured servants; Deadly Deliveries, a deep dive showing how U.S. hospitals are needlessly killing new mothers by not following basic care standards; and Policing Baltimore, an in-depth look at the Baltimore Police Department, which all but ended proactive police stops in the wake of Freddie Gray and watched violence explode.

USA TODAY and The NETWORK have consolidated data capabilities under one editor, John Kelly, who will be supporting investigations and other in-depth reporting across the country. The organization has dedicated a video team to investigative work to expand long-form video storytelling, an engagement team to help tell stories in new ways, an editor to help connect local and national investigations, and has redesigned its digital home page for investigations, which is now featured prominently on usatoday.com.

