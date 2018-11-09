A Celebration of Harry Potter 2018
Once a year, however, Universal Orlando takes an even deeper dive into the world of wizards, wands, and Weasleys by presenting A Celebration of Harry Potter.
A Celebration of Harry Potter is a special three-day event full of exciting experiences taking place January 27 to 29, 2017. This yearÕs event includes the largest Harry Potter Expo in event history and engaging panels and demonstrations featuring Harry Potter film talent and creative talent.
For the first time ever at Universal Orlando Resort, guests will be able to celebrate their Hogwarts house pride during an all-new, breathtaking experience – The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle – debuting on Wed., Jan. 31 and running select nights throughout 2018. As night falls in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, state-of-the-art projection mapping, coupled with special effects and lighting, will wrap Hogwarts castle in a dazzling display celebrating the four houses of Hogwarts – Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin.
From left: actors Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Oliver Phelps, answer questions from the media. Universal Orlando hosted "A Celebration of Harry Potter," an event featuring items from the film franchise and news about the latest "Harry Potter" expansion at Universal Orlando.
Spell gone wrong?

Universal Orlando Resort says it won't be hosting its annual celebration of all things Harry Potter next year.

But don't worry, Muggles. The theme park giant is planning a new thrill ride and other experiences at one of the two Wizarding World of Harry Potter sections.

The resort said Friday that the construction of a new thrill ride and other yet-to-be-announced experiences at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Hogsmeade in its Islands of Adventure park prevents it from hosting A Celebration of Harry Potter in 2019. Hogsmeade opened in 2010, and the park has expanded its Harry Potterverse every year since.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Diagon Alley, housed in Universal Studios, opened in 2014, along with the Hogwarts Express tram, which connects the two wizarding worlds.

The annual Celebration of Harry Potter attracts actors from the Harry Potter movies for question-and-answer sessions, lessons on wand dueling and costume contests, among other events. The first was in 2014.

The resort says it looks forward to hosting future Harry Potter events.

For more information on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, visit universalorlando.com.

Contributing: AP

Harry Potter events at Universal Orlando

2010: Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Hogsmeade opens at Universal's Islands of Adventure with much fanfare; the stars of the Harry Potter films  — including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis — attend.

2014: Universal Orlando host its inaugural A Celebration of Harry Potter festival. Lewis, James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch headline the event. In the summer, Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Diagon Alley opens at Universal Studios, along with the Hogwarts Express, a tram that connects the Harry Potter sections. It was a star-studded opening as well with Felton and Lewis returning to the park and joined by Harry Potter actors Robbie Coltrane and Helena Bonham-Carter.

2015-17: A Celebration of Harry Potter returns to Universal Orlando.

2017: Universal host its Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter celebration.

2018: Universal cancels its A Celebration of Harry Potter event for 2019.

Harry Potter World's newest sweets and apparel
These dresses are meant to look like the one Hermoine wore at the Yule Ball. Kid's versions are $99.95 and adult sizes (which are new) go for $375.
This replica Severus Snape rope is new and retails for $495.
Just in: Clutches at the Wizarding World retail for $38.95.
Butterbeer Ice Cream is new this summer. It will more than provide sugar rushes to overheated park guests.
There are plenty of Butterbeer desserts available at Universal Studios Hollywood now: Fudge, Potted Cream and Ice Cream
There are three different Butterbeer drinks: Frozen, Hot and original.
Butterbeer Fudge tastes a lot like candy corn.
Here's the only low-calorie food item in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Gilly Water.
