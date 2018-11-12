The fleet and hubs of United Airlines A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013. This image provided by United shows the carrier's first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet. A United Airlines Boeing 737-700 taxies to the gate after arriving at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka, Japan, in January 2015. A United Airlines Boeing 737-800, painted in a special Star Alliance livery, takes off from Reagan National Airport in May 2015. A United Express Embraer E145 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015. A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015. A United Express Embraer E170 jet prepares for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015. United Airlines has started selling no frills basic economy tickets on flights to Europe, joining competitors Delta and American.

Basic economy tickets are (usually) airlines' cheapest tickets but come with restrictions that turn off all but the most budget-conscious flyers and light packers.

A basic economy ticket from Chicago to London in mid-February on United.com is $663 round trip compared with $798 for an economy ticket.

The $135 savings comes with a price: no complimentary advance seat assignment (you can pay for an assigned seat or wait to have one assigned at check in or at the gate for free; no first free checked bag (a free carry on bag is allowed, unlike United's ban on carry on bags for domestic basic economy tickets); and basic economy passengers generally board last, leaving limited room for carry-on bags.

Basic economy passengers on United's international flights do get the same meal service and in-flight entertainment as those in regular economy.

United, like other carriers, spells out the basic economy restrictions on its website and tries to upsell passengers to regular economy. The airline started selling a version of basic economy fares on select trans-Atlantic flights in June earlier this year but they weren't branded basic economy and had different rules.

United's basic economy tickets carry significant restrictions and the airline tries to upsell customers to regular economy.

United Airlines website

Passengers traveling between the United States and Europe have long been allowed a at least one free checked bag but Delta eliminated that perk for basic economy passengers when it announced the introduction of basic economy fares on trans-Atlantic flights a year ago. American matched that policy and United followed suit this week.

