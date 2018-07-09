The fleet and hubs of United Airlines
01 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013.
02 / 42
This image provided by United shows the carrier's first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
03 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 737-700 taxies to the gate after arriving at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka, Japan, in January 2015.
04 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800, painted in a special Star Alliance livery, takes off from Reagan National Airport in May 2015.
05 / 42
A United Express Embraer E145 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
06 / 42
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
07 / 42
A United Express Embraer E170 jet prepares for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
08 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 767-400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
09 / 42
United Airlines jets line Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
10 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off from sunny Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
11 / 42
A United Airlines Bombardier CRJ-200 lands at Reno-Tahoe Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.
12 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 737-900 rests at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 12, 2016.
13 / 42
Fresh spring foliage bids farewell to a United Express Embraer E170 as it departs Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
14 / 42
United Express tails line a terminal pier at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
15 / 42
United Airlines jets taxi through Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
16 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
17 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
18 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2016.
19 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
20 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 757-300 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
21 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
22 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 - painted in a special Star Alliance livery - lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
23 / 42
A United Airlines Airbus A319 taxis at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
24 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxies for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
25 / 42
A United Airlines Airbus A320 departs Canada's Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
26 / 42
The new Polaris business-class cabin as seen on United Airlines' first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
27 / 42
Chicago's Oak Street Beach and downtown skyline are seen in this undated photo. Chicago is United's busiest hub (by passengers).
28 / 42
Chicago's skyline is seen as a United Airlines jet takes off from Chicago O'Hare on Sept. 19, 2014. In the distance is the Willis (Sears) Tower that's home to United's official headquarters.
29 / 42
An aerial view of the downtown Houston skyline from October 2014. Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport is United's second-biggest hub (by passengers).
30 / 42
A United Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off within view of the Houston skyline. Houston Bush Intercontinental is United's second-busiest hub (by passengers).
31 / 42
The Manhattan skyline can be seen from Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
32 / 42
Travelers ride on the AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
33 / 42
The iconic roof structure at Denver International Airport, which is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
34 / 42
A new 23-mile electric commuter rail line will link Denver's airport to downtown. Denver is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
35 / 42
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen with the city of San Francisco behind it. San Francisco is United's fifth-biggest hub (by passengers).
36 / 42
A United Airlines maintenance hangar is seen at San Francisco International, the carrier's fifth biggest hub by passengers.
37 / 42
The distinctive main terminal building of Washington Dulles is seen in October 2014. Dulles is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
38 / 42
Los Angeles International Airport -- and it's iconic LAX sign -- are seen in October 2013. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
39 / 42
An shot of the National Mall and the iconic buildings of Washington, D.C. Washington's Dulles airport is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
40 / 42
The skyline of downtown Los Angeles is seen in December 2016. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
41 / 42
The skyline of central Tokyo. United Airlines count's Tokyo's Narita Airport as one of its hubs.
42 / 42
United Airlines counts Guam as a hub for its major presence in the Pacific and Micronesia. Here, a beach area of Guam is seen in an October 2015 photo.

HONOLULU (AP) — United Airlines is planning to invest $200 million in upgrades to Hawaii airports over the next decade, officials said.

United CEO Oscar Munoz said the investment will be geared for modernizing the tools and resources employees use at airports in the state, aiming to give customers a better experience, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

"We couldn't be more supportive of a faster, better modernization of the product (state airports) that is the image of Hawaii to the millions of tourists that come here," Munoz said. "It couldn't be more needed. All of us that fly here constantly have seen the effects of time."

United is also planning to shift service schedules to make it easier to connect to Hawaii from its seven domestic hub cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, New York, Houston and Washington.

TODAY IN THE SKYUnited adds 204,000 seats to college football hot spots this fall

TODAY IN THE SKYUnited's Boeing 747 farewell flight -- to Hawaii -- was one to remember (story continues below)

Scenes from United Airlines' final Boeing 747 flight
01 / 23
United Airlines' last Boeing 747 is shown before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years of service.
02 / 23
United Airlines' last Boeing 747 is shown before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years of service.
03 / 23
Passengers check in for United Airlines' special Boeing 747 send-off flight from San Francisco to Honolulu on Nov. 7, 2017.
04 / 23
A flight board at San Francisco International Airport shows United Airlines' Flight 747 to Honolulu on Nov. 7, 2017.
05 / 23
Passenger Henry Harteveldt adjusts his custom United Airlines jet tie prior to boarding the airline's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
06 / 23
Passengers snap photos of themselves in front of a banner sending off the United Airlines Boeing 747 at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 7, 2017.
07 / 23
“I had to be here,” said passenger John Vanderford, shown here on the right, as he partied with other Flight 747 customers prior to boarding. “It’s the last 747 flight. I remember flying it as a kid, on this exact route — San Francisco to Honolulu."
08 / 23
A United Airlines flight attendant has her makeup done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
09 / 23
A United Airlines flight attendant has her hair done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
10 / 23
A United Airlines flight attendant has her makeup done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
11 / 23
United Airlines flight attendants Thu-ha Nguyen, left, and Jamie Chin take a selfie before boarding United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017, in San Francisco.
12 / 23
United Airlines flight attendants have their hair and makeup done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
13 / 23
Passengers Dominic and Monica Fabian of San Francisco pose in front of a banner sending off the United Airlines Boeing 747 at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 7, 2017.
14 / 23
A passenger holds a special plaque commemorating several other first and last flights he's done over the years before boarding United AIrlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
15 / 23
Kevin Weber hands out custom-made Boeing 747 pins, featuring United liveries over the decades, before the airline's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
16 / 23
A United Airlines ticket agent poses with special tickets and ticket jackets printed for the airline's last Boeing 747 flight.
17 / 23
Gift bags rest on the chairs of the last United Airlines Boeing 747 before its final flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
18 / 23
United rolled out a “throwback” theme for the flight. Crews donned 1970s retro uniforms and customers were offered items from a “1970s-inspired” menu.
19 / 23
A passenger on United’s final 747 flight takes the retro theme seriously, right down to a fake cigarette. It’s easy to forget smoking was allowed on planes.
20 / 23
The unique four-engine throttle aboard the last United Airlines Boeing 747 on Nov. 7, 2017.
21 / 23
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz poses for portraits aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017 in San Francisco. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years.
22 / 23
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz poses for portraits aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017 in San Francisco. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years.
23 / 23
Mechanic Ron Lostica, a 31-year United Airlines veteran, poses for a photo aboard the last United Airlines Boeing 747 before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017.

The changes are aimed at allowing customers to depart the mainland at night so they can arrive in the state in the morning, Munoz said.

The carrier is expecting to launch the scheduling change at the Denver airport in February.

The airline has been offering service to Hawaii for 70 years. It expanded in the state over the last year, adding 11 new routes and more than 360,000 seats on flights, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. The airline expects to have nearly 12,000 flights operating in Hawaii this year.

TODAY IN THE SKYUnited Airlines sees payoff from 'rebanking' hub schedules

United's additional Hawaii routes initially benefited from increased demand, but then experienced a slight dip from the Kilauea volcano eruption and increased carrier competition, Munoz said.

"From our perspective it is working out nicely. I think our expectations were probably slightly more," Munoz said. "Exogenous factors have affected it, and of course you've seen a little bit of softening, but again we really haven't changed much of our volume because we believe in the market."

43 COOL AVIATION PICS: Boeing 747s to retro flight attendants to A380s

December's #avgeek photo gallery: 43 cool aviation pics
01 / 43
Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 jets park at the inter-island terminal at Honolulu International Airport on Nov. 8, 2017.
02 / 43
An Aer Lingus Boeing 757-200 lands at Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017.
03 / 43
A Cathay Pacific flight readies for take off from Hong Kong on Nov. 8, 2017. Qatar Airways has bought a stake in Cathay Pacific, it announced on November 6, giving the Doha-based airline a toehold in the potentially lucrative Asian aviation market. / AFP PHOTO / ANTHONY WALLACEANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_U32B6
04 / 43
A make-up artist applies make-up to a United Airlines flight attendant dressed in a retro 1970s-themed uniform before taking part in the final Boeing 747 flight for the airline on Nov. 7, 2017.
05 / 43
Mechanic Ron Lostica poses for a photo onboard United Airlines' last Boeing 747 jet before it made its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. Mr. Lostica, a 31-year United veteran, wore a Boeing 747 hat from a delivery in the 1990s.
06 / 43
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 departs Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017.
07 / 43
Lufthansa's retro-painted Boeing 747-8i lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017.
08 / 43
A JetBlue Embraer E190 lands at Worcester Regional Airport in central Massachusetts on Nov. 24, 2017.
09 / 43
Sean Worsley and Christine Ellis embrace after Mr. Worsley asked Ms. Ellis to marry him aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. She said yes.
10 / 43
A cabin crew member aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight takes the 1970s retro-theme to heart on Nov. 7, 2017.
11 / 43
United Airlines flight 747 takes off from San Francisco International Airport as it travels to Honolulu on its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
12 / 43
An Aeromexico jet sits on the tarmac at Mexico City's international airport on Nov. 28, 2017.
13 / 43
A Horizon-operated Embraer E170 jet, flying for Alaska Airlines, lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017.
14 / 43
A Hainan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner departs Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017.
15 / 43
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December of 2017.
16 / 43
United Airlines last Boeing 747 rests at the gate in Honolulu, HI after completing its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
17 / 43
United Airlines flight attendants dress in 1970's retro uniforms aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
18 / 43
A passenger aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight poses for a portrait on Nov. 7, 2017.
19 / 43
A flight of Australian low-cost carrier JetStar taxis at Sydney's Kingsford Smith International Airpor on Nov. 27, 2017.
20 / 43
An Airbus A320 aircraft with the logo and colours of Joon - the new lower-cost airline subsidiary of Air France - moves at the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Nov. 30, 2017. The airline debuted service on Dec. 1.
21 / 43
A United Airlines Boeing 737 departs over an arriving Spirit Airlines Airbus A319 at Boston Logan International Airport on November 25, 2017.
22 / 43
Crews work to de-ice jets during an unexpectedly strong snow storm at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport on Dec. 8, 2017.
23 / 43
United Airlines flight attendants dress in 1970's retro uniforms aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
24 / 43
Ryan and Jennifer Herrscher of Dallas enjoy the unique upper deck of the Boeing 747 aboard United Airlines last flight of the jet on Nov. 7, 2017.
25 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 lands at Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017.
26 / 43
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 departs Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017.
27 / 43
A Delta Air Lines MD-88 gathers snow at the beginning of a winter storm at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport on Dec. 8, 2017.
28 / 43
A passenger aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight poses for a portrait on November 7, 2017.
29 / 43
A passenger aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight poses for a portrait on Nov. 7, 2017.
30 / 43
A cabin crew member aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight prepares meals for passengers mid-way through the flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
31 / 43
This photo from May 27, 2015, shows American Airlines jets at Miami International Airport.
32 / 43
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 departs Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017.
33 / 43
A Horizon-operated Bombardier Q400, flying for Alaska Airlines, departs Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017.
34 / 43
Singapore Airlines' new Airbus A380, which is configured with the carrier's luxurious new first-class suites, arrives to Singapore's Changi Airport on Dec. 14, 2017.
35 / 43
A Singapore Airlines flight attendant arranges bedsheets of a double bed in a suite of Singapore Airlines' new Airbus A380 during a tour of the plane at Singapore's Changi Airport on Dec. 14, 2017. Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong (L) speaks during the arrival ceremony of the new Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 plane at Changi Airport in Singapore on December 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TOH Ting WeiTOH TING WEI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_V56N9Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong (L) speaks during the arrival ceremony of the new Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 plane at Changi Airport in Singapore on December 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TOH Ting WeiTOH TING WEI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_V56O6
36 / 43
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taxis out to depart from Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport on Dec. 8, 2017.
37 / 43
An Airbus A320 painted in the colors Joon, the new airline subsidiary of Air France are soon on the apron at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Nov. 30, 2017. The airline debuted service on Dec. 1.
38 / 43
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 departs Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017.
39 / 43
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017.
40 / 43
Cardinals wave goodbye to a Bangladesh Airlines aircraft In Dhaka carrying Pope Francis after his three-day visit to Bangladesh on Dec. 2, 2017.
41 / 43
This photo from Dec. 11, 2017 shows an ASL Airlines Europe Airpost airplane and Brussels Airlines airplane on the snowy tarmac of Brussels Airport.
42 / 43
The sun casts a nice light on a new Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 ahead of a formal delivery ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017.
43 / 43
A new Airbus A380 Singapore Airlines plane takes off from Airbus' delivery center near Toulouse, France, on Dec. 13, 2017.
2018 06 29 Dulles Tour 28
This file photo from June 29, 2018, shows United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com