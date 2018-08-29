The fleet and hubs of United Airlines
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
United Airlines is adding three high-profile international routes – including two entirely new destinations – as it pushes ahead with an aggressive international expansion.

The new destinations – Naples, Italy, and Prague – will both be served from United’s hub at Newark Liberty International Airport. United will become the only airline to fly to Naples from anywhere in North America once the service launches May 22.

The third route is a new European link for the airline’s San Francisco hub; nonstop service to Amsterdam begins March 30.

TODAY IN THE SKYAugust route roundup: Where airlines are adding (or cutting) service

United also confirmed that two seasonal European routes – Newark-Reykjavik, Iceland, and Newark-Porto, Portugal – will return to the schedule in May 2019 after debuting this year. 

The new services are the most-recent in a growing list of new international routes to be announced by United during the past two years. Highlights have included new routes to Buenos Aires, Argentina; Tel Aviv, Israel; Singapore; Tahiti, French Polynesia; and Sydney.

ARCHIVESUnited launches new San Francisco-Singapore route

"We’ve built an unparalleled global network and we continuously look for opportunities to make United the first choice for travelers booking flights to Europe and beyond,” Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network, said in a statement. 

United will face competition on its new Prague and Amsterdam routes. To Prague, Delta already flies seasonally to the Czech capital from nearby New York JFK while American just announced plans to serve Prague from Philadelphia.

United’s Amsterdam-San Francisco route will go head-to-head with existing service on Dutch carrier KLM. United already flies to Amsterdam from its hubs at Chicago O’Hare, Houston Bush Intercontinental, Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles.

Scroll down for the full schedule details on all three of the new routes: 

TODAY IN THE SKYUnited's Boeing 747 farewell flight was one to remember

Newark Liberty – Naples, Italy

Seasonal service begins May 22 and runs through Oct. 4; one daily round-trip flight on Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

Direct competition: None. United will be the only airline flying nonstop to Naples from North America, based on current schedules.

Newark Liberty – Prague

Seasonal service begins June 6 and runs through Oct. 4; one daily round-trip flight on Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

Direct competition: None, though Delta offers its own seasonal nonstop from nearby New York JFK. American flies nonstop to Prague from its hub in Philadelphia.  

TODAY IN THE SKYUnited adding Miami-Washington Dulles flights as American drops route

San Francisco – Amsterdam

Year-round service begins March 30; one daily round-trip flight on Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliners.”

Direct competition: KLM.

PHOTO ARCHIVES: United launches first international route on 'stretch' Dreamliner

United launches first international route on 'stretch' Dreamliner
01 / 12
United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at LAX's Terminal 7, gate 74, on Oct. 26, 2014 prior to launching nonstop service to Melbourne, Australia.
02 / 12
Crew pose for a themed picture at Los Angeles International on Oct. 26, 2014, ahead of the launch of United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to Melbourne, Australia.
03 / 12
A passenger boards United Flight 98 on Oct. 26, 2014 at LAX. It was United's inaugural flight to Melbourne on the airline's new 787-9 Dreamliner.
04 / 12
Young BusinessElite passengers on United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the carrier’s launch of service between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
05 / 12
The factory roll-out of United Airlines' first Boeing 787-9 on April 8, 2014, at Boeing's production line in Everett, Wash.
06 / 12
United representatives and Australian officials perform a ribbon cutting for the launch of the airline's new nonstop Dreamliner service to Melbourne on Oct. 26, 2014.
07 / 12
BusinessElite passengers are given pre-departure drinks after boarding United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the carrier’s launch of service between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
08 / 12
Passengers board United's BusinessFirst cabin on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the launch of the airline's new nonstop service from LAX to Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
09 / 12
Dave Hilfman, United's SVP of Worldwide Sales, welcomes customers, officials and employees to the launch of the airline's new nonstop Dreamliner service to Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
10 / 12
This undated file photo provided by United shows one a United 787-9 taking off on a Boeing test flight from Boeing's production line facility in Everett, Wash.
11 / 12
Passengers board United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at LAX's Terminal 7, gate 74, on Oct. 26, 2014 prior to the launch of the airline’s nonstop service to Melbourne, Australia.
12 / 12
A passenger is welcomed at Los Angeles International on Oct. 26, 2014, as she boards United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to Melbourne, Australia.

TODAY IN THE SKYWould you bid 420,000 miles to see a parked plane? These frequent flyers did

