One year to the date after their gathering in Charlottesville, Va. ended with the death of a local woman, the Unite the Right rally is being held in Washington D.C. in Lafayette Square near the White House. Counterprotesters have gathered to voice their opposition to the white nationalists and white supremecists.

"Unite the Right 2" organizer Jason Kessler said he expected 100 to 400 people for his evening rally. Counterprotests were expected to produce much larger crowds.

Rap and reggaeton blared from large speakers in Freedom Plaza as hundreds of counterprotesters gathered in the blistering heat a few blocks from Lafayette Square, where Kessler's rally will be held.

The counterprotesters carried anti-fascist flags and signs and a small group chanted “No KKK, no fascist USA” as they walked around the square. The atmosphere was buoyant, and seemingly every phrase from the energized speakers earned a rousing cheer from the crowd, accompanied by clapping and drums.

USA Today will provide live coverage of the rally and protests in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com