The labor union world was shaken in June when the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn a 41-year-old precedent and allow public employees to opt out of unions and stop paying dues.

The impact of the long-anticipated decision in New York, one of the nation's strongest union states, is not yet clear. But unions, and their critics, have been on high alert since Janus v. AFSCME was decided, overturning a 1977 decision that had allowed unions to charge dues to non-members for non-political purposes.

Randolph McLaughlin, a professor at Pace Law School who teaches labor law, said that while the effects of the decision may not be immediately clear, there is good reason for unions to be worried.

"This could spell the death knell to major unions," McLaughlin said. "Because now, the court has permitted free riders to ride on the backs of the union to get all the benefits the union is delivering their members and pay nothing for it."

Here is a rundown of what this court decision means, and some of the lingering questions that could play out in the coming months or years.

What we know:

New York’s unionized workers — about 23 percent, or 1.9 million, of the state’s public employees — will no longer be forced to pay fees if they choose to opt out of their union.

In anticipation of the Janus decision, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature included amendments to the state's public employees law in the 2018-19 state budget, passed in April. The changes strengthen union powers by allowing local chapters to decide whether or not to represent non-members in disciplinary proceedings, evaluations or other circumstances. It also allows unions to designate a specific time period when people can withdraw their membership. For example, the New York State United Teachers union now only allows members to opt out in the month of August.

Public employees in New York — the most unionized state in the country — are being targeted by conservative-funded groups like the Mackinac Center and the Americans for Fair Treatment organizations with instructions on how to withdraw membership. These groups have plans to spend millions of dollars to inform employees about their new right to withdraw from unions.

The Janus decision does not change the fact that unions are still the “exclusive” representation in collective bargaining. In other words, if you’re not a dues-paying member, you will still be represented by the union in collective bargaining.

What we don’t know

Unions could lose millions of dollars in revenue with people withdrawing from labor organizations and not paying dues, but it’s unclear what affect that could have on the power unions wield in New York. For example, the state teachers union, whose revenues are 80 percent from dues, talked about shifting resources and cutting back costs in recent months, but it's uncertain how any of this will affect what it spends annually on lobbying efforts.

State law says that unions have the ability to decide whether or not they will choose to represent non-members in certain matters, like disciplinary proceedings. But it’s unclear what unions will do in these cases or whether procedures for dealing with non-members will be negotiated through collective bargaining.

Will changes to the state public employee law be challenged in the courts? It’s too soon to say, but some believe the changes that now give unions power to determine the process for withdrawal could impede a person’s ability to undo their membership, which some say could violate the new precedent set by the Janus decision.

