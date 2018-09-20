There's no word on whether James Bond is set to invest, but you don't need to be a secret agent to put money into Aston Martin.

The ultra-luxury British automaker, whose cars are featured in Bond movies, is set to go public in October as it pursues growth.

Aston Martin announced plans for an IPO on the London Stock Exchange in a range of 17.50 to 22.50 pounds per share, which translates into about $23.24 to $29.88.

At that level, the company would be worth about $5.3 billion to $6.7 billion when it goes public around Oct. 8.

Aston Martin has captured new buyers with new offers such as the DB11 and Vantage, fueling growth ambitions.

CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement that his strategy has already yielded thousands of new jobs and "will provide investors with a fitting opportunity to participate in our future success."

Aston Martin's products combine hand-finished luxury with high performance.

But for the company's stock to soar, "revenue growth is going to be critical" given its high spending rate, Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst wrote.

And the company will need to outrun its "extremely volatile history" with new products, Sanford Bernstein analyst Max Warburton wrote.

As a niche automaker, Aston Martin's success is pegged closely to the success of each individual vehicle it produces. Mistakes can prove costly.

"Aston has gone from bust to bust, without much boom, many times," Warburton wrote. "It is not alone in this – most peers suffer similar volatility."

Key Aston Martin investors include Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, which is expected to keep its stake of about 4.9 percent.

