LONDON — The United Kingdom is marking the one-year anniversary Tuesday of a terror attack at a concert by American singer Ariana Grande that killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

The suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, struck as concert-goers left the Manchester Arena in the northern English city on May 22, 2017.

Grande tweeted early Tuesday, “thinking of you all today and every day I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

The tweet included a bee, the civic symbol of Manchester.

thinking of you all today and every day 🐝 I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May are due to join survivors and emergency workers for a remembrance service at Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday.

"The multi-faith service will remember those who lost their lives in the tragedy. It will also give thanks to emergency workers who assisted on the ground and in the aftermath of the attack," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The palace said the hour-long service will include a one-minute silence that will be observed throughout the country. Prince William will also privately meet with some of the victims' families, it said.

“Such appalling acts of wickedness will do nothing but strengthen our resolve to defeat such twisted ideologies and beliefs. The resilience and determination shown by this city in the 12 months since is testament to that,” May said in a statement Tuesday.

Abedi, 22, who was born in Manchester to Libyan parents, died in the attack. French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said he had links with the Islamic State.

Britain has issued an arrest warrant for Abedi’s younger brother, Hashem Abedi, and is seeking his extradition from Libya.

Grande returned to Manchester weeks after the attack to take part in a concert to raise money for the victims and families affected by the bombing.

More than $2.5 million was donated during the three-hour show, which also featured performances by superstars including the Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.

More: Undaunted, Ariana Grande leads emotional One Love show for Manchester

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com