An Uber driver fatally shot a man who threatened him with a pistol in what authorities are calling a case of self-defense.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Uber driver in Florida shot and killed a man who chased him and threatened him with a pistol in what authorities are calling a "classic stand your ground case."

Early Tuesday morning, the Uber driver picked up a woman from a bar in Dundee, Fla., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Jason Boek, 34, saw the Uber pickup and mistook the woman in the Uber as his on-again, off-again girlfriend, and texted her claiming he was going to beat up the Uber driver, identified as 38-year-old Robert Westlake.

A dashcam video from Westlake's vehicle shows a Ford pickup truck veer in front of the car, attempting to slow it down. Both cars stop, and the driver of the truck, later identified as Boek, jumps out threatening the Uber driver. "You know i got a pistol, you want me to f**** shoot you," said Boek.

As Boek approached Westlake, holding an object in his hand, Westlake shot Boek once in the chest. The Sheriff's Office later confirmed Boek had a cell phone in his hand.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Westlake then called 911 and attempted CPR on Boek. Authorities said Westlake is a concealed weapon permit holder and a licensed armed security guard who also just finished the police academy.

“This is a justifiable homicide all day long," said Sheriff Grady Judd of the Polk County Sheriff's Office, during a press conference. "You have the right to protect yourself. This is a classic stand your ground case. This was the intent of the law."

Florida's "stand your ground" law says people have no "duty to retreat" if they believe they must use deadly force to prevent death or serious injury.

The law has been scrutinized by critics who believe it emboldens people to use a gun. Earlier this month, a white man was charged with manslaughter after he shot an unarmed black man outside a convenience store in Florida after an altercation over a parking spot. The shooter, 47-year-old Michael Drejka, initially did not face charges for shooting Markeis McGlockton, 28, because of the "stand your ground" law.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com