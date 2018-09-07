A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Thai authorities placing a rescued boy in an ambulance for transportation from Tham Luang cave to a hospital, in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, on Sunday.

Chiang Rai PR Office via EPA-EFE

MAE SAI, Thailand – Leaders of the rescue effort that has plucked eight members of a local soccer team from the depths of a watery cave were trying to determine Monday when the final four boys and their coach would be freed.

Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said all the boys rescued thus far are "safe and conscious" in a hospital. He said he was not certain whether the last four boys and their coach would be brought out Tuesday.

Four members of the Wild Boars were rescued Sunday before the effort was put on hold so the cave could be restocked with oxygen tanks and other essentials. The operation cranked up again Monday morning local time.

“The eighth person is out and the operation is done for today,” Sitthichai Klangpattana, an aide to Thailand’s Navy Seal commander, said late Monday.

Twelve boys, ages 11-17, and their 25-year-old coach hiked more than 2 miles into the labyrinth June 23 after a soccer practice. Heavy rains flooded parts of the cave and blocked their exit, prompting a desperate search. They were found a week ago, but the twisting array of waterlogged tunnels has made their extraction a dangerous task – a Thai Navy diver died last week while making preparations for the rescue.

"Two days, eight boars. Hooyah," the Thai Navy Seals posted Monday on their Facebook page.

The Seals are leading the effort, but more than 90 rescue workers from around the world have been laboring in and around the dark, twisting cave. Massive pumps are being used to lower water levels to shorten the underwater distances. It is monsoon season here, and sporadic heavy rainfalls have added to the difficulties. More rain is expected midweek.

Only parts of the cave are flooded, but most of the boys can't swim. They are outfitted with scuba masks and are breathing from oxygen tanks for the underwater sections of the journey. Two divers guide each boy through sections of the cave that are underwater.

As the boys emerged, they were placed in ambulances and given medical assessments before being shuttled, some via helicopters, to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital more than 30 miles away. An entire floor of the hospital has been set aside for the team.

The boys were undergoing extensive medical checkups in what is essentially a quarantined floor of a hospital because of fears of infection. Relatives can see the boys only through a glass window. But Narongsak was upbeat and said the boys rescued Sunday were in good spirits.

“This morning they said they were hungry and wanted to eat khao pad grapao,” he said, referring to a popular Thai dish served over rice.

The psychological effects of the odyssey are hard to determine. Psychologist Jamie Aten, founder of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College in Illinois, said the boys' mental health must be monitored closely.

“They may show extremes in behaviors ... they (may) sleep too much or have difficulty sleeping,” said Aten, who is not involved in the boys' treatment. “They may develop triggers that weren’t there previously.”

Some, he said, may withdraw, while others may seek more attention.

"Over time these symptoms may lessen, but for some it could be a lifelong struggle," he said.

Family and friends said they would help the boys readjust when they are released from the hospital.

“When my friends are back, we will do everything as normal,” said Waranchit Kankaew, 14, a teammate of the trapped players. “We will go to lunch together, we will play football together.”

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Contributing: The Associated Press

