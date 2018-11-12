WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence drew Twitter users' attention Tuesday with his restrained performance during a heated Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders.
Pence sat stoically as his boss got into testy exchanges with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the likely next Speaker, House Minority Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Stoically may be an understatement. Stonily might be more accurate.
And he didn't say a word.
As one Twitter user phrased it with a holiday metaphor, Pence sat there "exactly like our Elf on the Shelf."
In a review of his performance, New York Times culture writer Sopan Deb declared Pence to "the worst member of this improv team."
"Mike Pence powered down to save electricity," said Max Burns, the communications director for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.
Radio host Dean Obeidallah wondered if Pence "is actually still alive" or if it was a "'Weekend at Bernie's' type scenario where they just prop up Pence at meetings."
Here are some other reactions to Pence's quiet moments amid a chaotic meeting.