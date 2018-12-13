A blaze spread across several businesses in Queens, N.Y., early Thursday morning, injuring 12 people including seven firefighters, according to local reports.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. ET at a restaurant in Sunnyside, Queens, reports CBS New York.

More than 160 firefighters from 25 departments responded to the fire, which quickly spread to other businesses, reports NBC New York.

All of the injuries sustained are considered to be not life-threatening, reports NBC.

New York City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene advises people in the area to avoid smoke exposure from structural fires by closing windows while indoors and reducing outdoor activity where smoke is present.

Several blocks of Queens Boulevard have been closed as firefighters try putting out the blaze, reports WABC.

Resident Eric Guvercin told CBS New York he saw a big explosion near the vicinity of the blaze. "I feel bad that I have to see this, because the holidays are coming up now," he said.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.