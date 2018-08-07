Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy walked outside the White House with President Trump in April, when Justice Neil Gorsuch took the oath of office.

Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick

President Trump is expected to reveal his nominee to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court in a prime-time announcement Monday night. Two candidates on Trump's list — federal appeals court Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — were singled out for praise Sunday by a top legal adviser to the president, indicating they remain prominent in the search. The president also has been considering federal appeals court Judges Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman. Kennedy held a vital seat on the court for more than a decade, as he made the swing vote on issues ranging from abortion and affirmative action to gay rights and capital punishment.

Weinstein in court for new charges

Harvey Weinstein is slated to be arraigned Monday on three new sex-crime charges involving a third woman accuser. She says Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on the her "on or about July 10, 2006." The new charges are in addition to those in the previous indictment of Weinstein from the end of May, including rape in the first and third degrees, and first-degree criminal sexual act for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively. The disgraced movie mogul will plead not guilty, his attorney said in a statement to USA TODAY. His accusers now number nearly 90.

Thailand cave rescue expected to continue

Officials expected to move forward Monday with the rescue of young soccer players trapped in a vast, winding and partially flooded cave in Thailand, a day after four of the boys made the perilous journey out. Eight boys, ages 11 to 16, and their coach remained inside the cave as of Sunday. They journey could take 10 to 12 hours for each boy. That's according to rescue official Narongsak Osottanakorn, who expected the effort "to finish within the next couple of days." Here's why they can't drill from above, along with other questions you might wonder.

Chronic pain patients claim government's war on opioid addiction left them in need

Chronic pain patients say the government's escalating response to opioid addiction ignores their need for painkillers and doctors who will prescribe them, leaving some out of work, bedridden and even suicidal. The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to host a public meeting Monday on chronic pain drug development and the challenges these patients face. That's amid tough state laws on prescriptions that went into effect last week and after inaccurate methods led federal analysts to vastly overestimate the number of Americans who died of prescription opioid overdoses.

Parents comfort daughter as she dies of cancer in heart-wrenching photo

Zoey Catherine Daggett, a 5-year-old and recent kindergarten graduate, died of brain cancer Wednesday in Fairport, N.Y. She spent her last day listening to stories and music while being held by her parents Casey and Ben Daggett, a meeting captured in part by a heart-wrenching photo of Zoey in her father's lap and held by her mom. Her funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. John of Rochester. “Right now I don't need the photo,” Ben said. They have her last days memorized, though one day they might need it.

