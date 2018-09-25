President Donald Trump arrives with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and National Security Advisor John Bolton, left, at the United Nations on Sept. 24, 2018.

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump’s opening remarks at the United Nations Tuesday created an awkward and unexpected moment, with other world leaders laughing or grumbling at the American president’s boast about his administration’s accomplishments.

Trump began his speech by saying his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” an assessment not shared by some of the 130 world leaders gathered in the chamber.

"So true," Trump said as he looked out at the crowd of UN diplomats. "I didn’t expect that reaction but that’s okay.”

The Trump remarks and crowd reaction drew pointed commentary on Twitter, with some ridiculing Trump’s assertion.

The reaction from Russia, through one of its state-owned media outlets, was equally unforgiving. And some foreign policy analysts suggested his speech would be remembered for that uncomfortable moment.

