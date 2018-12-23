WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump campaigned two years ago to withdraw troops from Syria and will continue because the move is popular – even if it led to the resignations of his Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and a special envoy to the region, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday.

“This is not a snap decision. And it’s not a surprise to anybody because it’s exactly what the president said he was going to do,” Mulvaney told "Fox News Sunday." “If a Cabinet secretary simply has such a misalignment with the president’s priorities that he cannot serve him, that is the right reason to leave.”

Mattis resigned Thursday, listing several policy positions where he disagreed with Trump.

“I think the relationship between these two men has been fraying,” Mulvaney said. “I think the president no longer relied on Mattis to be able to deliver the president’s vision.”

I’ve done more damage to ISIS than all recent presidents....not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Brett McGurk, a special envoy for the global coalition to counter the Islamic State waging war across portions of Syria and Iraq, also reportedly resigned Friday over Trump’s withdrawal.

Trump noted that President Barack Obama appointed McGurk and that he was expected to leave in February, anyway.

Brett McGurk, who I do not know, was appointed by President Obama in 2015. Was supposed to leave in February but he just resigned prior to leaving. Grandstander? The Fake News is making such a big deal about this nothing event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

But military officials have also voiced concerns. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, was not aware of Trump's decision until it was made public Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

Mulvaney said Trump believed the troop withdrawal is popular nationwide, if not in Washington.

“He recognized the fact that this is unpopular within the Beltway,” Mulvaney said. “We recognized it’s unpopular within the Defense Department. It’s very popular with ordinary American people."

In this June 7, 2017 file photo, Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy for the global coalition against ISIS, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy Baghdad, Iraq.

Hadi Mizban, AP