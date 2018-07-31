WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Tuesday he's "looking into" easy access to blueprints for 3D-printable guns, saying in a tweet that the idea "doesn't seem to make much sense."

AP 3D GUNS A FILE USA TX
Cody Wilson holds what he calls a Liberator pistol that was completely made on a 3D printer at his home in Austin, Texas,on May 10, 2013.
Jay Janner, AP

But Trump's tweet came less than 24 hours before that technology becomes widely available under a legal settlement his own administration reached this year with Defense Distributed, a Texas-based nonprofit that will release blueprints for guns online starting Wednesday. 

"The age of the downloadable gun begins," Defense Distributed stated on its site after its settlement with the State Department. Its founder, Cody Wilson, tweeted a photograph of a grave marked "American gun control."

Wilson first designed a 3D-printable plastic pistol, called the "Liberator .380," in 2012 and put the plans online. The State Department quickly advised Wilson to remove the information, saying it could be a violation of international export law.

Wilson complied but sued the State Department and its chief, John Kerry, who ran the agency in the Obama administration. The State Department has purview over the issue because it's in charge of enforcing the Arms Export Control Act and other arms trafficking regulations. The Arms Export Control Act authorizes the president to control the import and export of defense weapons and defense services and to regulate their import and export.

In June, the State Department, now led by Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, settled the case with Wilson. Under that agreement, Defense Distributed will be able to post downloadable instructions for 3D-printable guns starting Wednesday, making such firearms available to anyone with the right machine and materials.

The printers needed to make the guns can cost from $5,000 to $600,000, according to Vice News. Would-be gunmakers also need high-quality plastic.

Defense Distributed already sells parts that help users build their own untraceable firearms, known as "ghost guns" for their lack of serial numbers. All 3D-printed guns will be untraceable, and since you can make them yourself, no background check is required.

That prospect has startled gun control advocates, who say it could worsen the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S. and make it easier for terrorists to gain access to a raft of deadly firearms. Eight states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration Monday seeking to block the 3D-printed weapons from becoming available.

AP 3D GUNS A FILE USA TX
Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D printer at his home in Austin, Texas.
Jay Janner, AP

Washington State’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, is leading the legal challenge. He asked a federal court in Seattle for a nationwide temporary restraining order to bar the federal government from lifting export controls and to prevent Defense Distributed from posting the downloadable gun blueprints online.

"These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history,” Ferguson said Tuesday. "If the Trump administration won’t keep us safe, we will."

In addition to the District, the states joining that lawsuit are: Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Maryland and New York.

Pompeo suggested last week that he would review the issue, in response to questions from lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. 

But a State Department official said Tuesday that Pompeo was not planning to take further action on the issue. The Department of State has completed its obligations under its settlement with Defense Distributed, said the official, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Wednesday the State Department settled the printable gun lawsuit based on advice from the Department of Justice. "We would have lost this case in court based on First Amendment grounds," she said.

In his tweet, Trump said he had talked to the NRA about the issue. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what steps, if any, the president was considering.  

An NRA spokesperson also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement Tuesday, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said, "Metal detectors and other security measures will be completely useless against the flood of undetectable and untraceable ‘ghost guns’ that the GOP is inviting into our schools, workplaces, airports and public buildings." 

She called the move to allow 3D-printable guns a “sickening NRA giveaway" that "undermines the very foundations of public safety."

More: Make an AR-15 at home: 3D printed 'downloadable guns' available Aug. 1

3-D printers make guns and more
01 / 18
Dye casts and molten metals may become a thing of the past or at least greatly diminished with the creation of 3-D printing for the masses. A visitor tests a humanoid robot made from a 3D printer at the InMoov corner during the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles, in Paris, France.
02 / 18
3-D printed guns for the masses have become a real concern in the U.S. Eight states filed suit Monday, July 30, 2018, against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety. Cody Wilson holds what he calls a Liberator pistol that was completely made on a 3-D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas in this May 10, 2013, file photo.
03 / 18
President Donald Trump holds a 3D-printed miniature White House, alongside Ivanka Trump, left, as he tours an advanced manufacturing lab at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa,
04 / 18
A Liberator pistol appears next to the 3D printer on which its components were made in Hanover, Maryland in this 2013 file photo. US President Donald Trump said on July 31, 2018 he was "looking into" whether Americans should be able to print their own guns, dipping his toe into the latest contentious debate over the right to bear arms.
05 / 18
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich (22) autographs the robotic arm on Hailey Dawson, age 8, before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.
06 / 18
Hailey Dawson, age 8, throws the ceremonial first pitch to Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter (35) before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. By using a robotic hand made with a 3-D printer, Dawson hopes to throw the ceremonial first pitch in every MLB ballpark.
07 / 18
Evan Hines works on his homework at his home in Charleston, W.Va. Born without a left hand, he sometimes wears an artificial hand which was made for him on a 3-D printer by Capital High School student Alex McMillian.
08 / 18
Visitors watch a 3D-printed low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV in short) during the Additive Manufacturing Conference of China 2018 at the Hangzhou International Expo on July 26, 2018 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. The two-seater electric vehicle can cover about 200 kms per charge.
09 / 18
A visitor tries out a 3D-printed low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV in short) during the Additive Manufacturing Conference of China 2018.
10 / 18
Visitors look at a lattice window made by a 3D printing machine on display during the 2017 Jiangsu Building Fair in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu province. The Chinese market for 3D printing services are set to grow dramatically to 50 billion yuan (US$7.58 billion) by 2020 because they will be more "accessible and customized" within several years, Stratasys, the worlds biggest 3D printer, said today in Shanghai. The lower cost and threshold of 3D printing services opens up possibilities that include making it accessible for doctors to better serve patients, engineers to maintain airplanes and designers to customize their artworks, according to Stratasys. Revenue in the global 3D printing market will hit US$327.8 billion by 2023, a 26 percent annual growth since this year, according to Marketand Markets. In China, the market revenue will hit 50 billion yuan by 2020, triple this years 17.3 billion yuan, Stratasys said.
11 / 18
A pancake with an image of Donald Trump is made with a 3-D pancake printer at the traditional Maslenitsa or Pancake week in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 22, 2017. Visitors were invited to bring along an image to be scanned into the 3-D printer and eat the result.
12 / 18
A bionic ear rests in a petri dish, in Princeton, N.J. in this 2013 file photo. Scientists at Princeton University created an ear with an off-the-shelf 3-D printer that can "hear" radio frequencies far beyond the range of normal human capability. The researchers used 3-D printing of cells and nanoparticles followed by cell culture to combine a small coil antenna with cartilage, creating what they termed a bionic ear.
13 / 18
An exhibitor presents a skull model with 3-D modelled prostheses during the international fairs FabCon 3.D and Rapid.Tech in Erfurt, Germany, on June 20, 2017. 206 exhibitors from all over the world presented the latest products and applications in the fields of additive manufacturing and 3D printing.
14 / 18
Broc Brown, right, shows off his new shoes with Feetz CEO Lucy Beard in 2017, in Michigan Center, Mich. Brown, who has Sotos Syndrome and is 7 feet, 8 inches tall, was given a new pair of about size 28 shoes from Feetz. Feetz is a company that uses an app to convert photos of someone’s feet into a 3-D model, which can be measured to create custom-fit shoes manufactured by a 3-D printer.
15 / 18
In this May 8, 2013 file photo Dr. Anthony Atala holds the "scaffolding" for a human kidney created by a 3-D printer in a laboratory at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. The university is experimenting with various ways to create replacement organs for human implantation, from altering animal parts to building them from scratch with a patient's own cells.
16 / 18
Rick Gabonay, an employee at ExOne watches over a set of inkjet printer on June 29, 2012. Manufacturers are increasingly using 3-D printers to make production parts, rather than just product prototypes. Based on a computer-aided design, the machines put down layer upon layer of a metal or plastic powder until a part or product is formed--kind of like a document printer. ExOne in Irwin, Pa. makes the printers but is also a service provider that prints aerospace, automotive, energy and other parts for manufacturers.
17 / 18
A digital inkjet printer sprays a paper-thin layer of adherent onto a box containing powdered, spherical stainless steel to form an impeller used in drilling pumps.
18 / 18
A finished impeller sits with "green" impellers that have yet to be alloyed with brass and finished at ExOne in Irwin, Pa.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com