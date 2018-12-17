WASHINGTON – We all make typos, but, fairly or not, President Donald Trump's textual slipups draw more attention than most.

That is especially true when he stumbles writing about one of his defining political issues: border security. Or, as the president called it in a tweet on Monday, "Boarder Security."

"Anytime you hear a Democrat saying that you can have good Boarder Security without a Wall, write them off as just another politician following the party line," Trump tweeted. "Time for us to save billions of dollars a year and have, at the same time, far greater safety and control!"

Trump’s tweet comes after last week’s heated Oval Office meeting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader, R-N.Y., Chuck Schumer, in which he accused Democrats of not wanting to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and vowed to shut down the government if he does not get $5 billion to fund construction of his promised border wall.

The typo is the latest in a series of presidential Twitter typos that have drawn attention, including his recent reference to a "smocking gun" and the immortal classic: "covfefe."

Of course, Twitter users delighted in mocking Trump's "Boarder" blunder.

