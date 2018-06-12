Trump to cheer on the military at Army-Navy game

Upholding a tradition for U.S. commanders-in-chief, President Donald Trump will attend Saturday's Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia and will be officiating the coin toss. He will be the 10th sitting president to attend the game, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Trump also attended in 2016 when he was president-elect. Barack Obama was the most recent president to attend the game, in 2011. The annual Army-Navy football game, a series between the two military academies, has a long, storied history dating back to its first game in 1890. It's been played 128 times, mostly in Philadelphia, but also all over the country. Trump is also expected to make a staffing announcement this weekend at the game; he suggested to reporters it would deal with the military's joint chief of staffs.

Best of the 118th Army-Navy football game The Army Black Knights celebrate with the Commander-in-Chiefs trophy and the Secretary's Trophy. The Army Black Knights sing the United States Military Academy's alma mater after their 14-13 victory. The Navy Midshipmen stand for the Naval Academy's alma mater. Army Black Knights defensive back Elijah Riley celebrates in the snow. West Point cadets storm the field. The Army Black Knights celebrate after beating the Navy Midshipmen 14-13. Army Black Knights linebacker James Nachtigal screams before a game against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Army Black Knights running back Darnell Woolfolk runs for a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Army Black Knights running back Darnell Woolfolk celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. West Point cadets run to the sidelines during a pregame ceremony at Lincoln Financial Field before the Army-Navy game. Army Black Knights running back Andy Davidson reacts after falling short of a first down against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy Midshipmen running back Malcolm Perry rushes for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy Midshipmen salute during the national anthem before action against the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy Midshipmen running back Malcolm Perry dives and misses a pass against the Army Black Knights during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy Midshipmen fullback Chris High runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy Midshipmen linebacker D.J. Palmore and linebacker Brandon Jones celebrate after a stop against the Army Black Knights during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Army Black Knights running back Darnell Woolfolk reacts after scoring in the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen during the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. West Point cadets stand during the National Anthem before the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy Midshipmen running back Malcolm Perry carries the ball en route to scoring a touchdown against the Army Black Knights in the second quarter of the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy Midshipmen running back Malcolm Perry is unable to make a catch as Army Black Knights defensive back Rhyan England defends in the second quarter of the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. Army Black Knights running back Darnell Woolfolk runs for a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. General view of Lincoln Financial Field during the first quarter of the 118th Army Navy game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights. The Navy Midshipmen take the field for action against the Army Black Knights for the the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy Midshipmen watching warm ups before the 118th Army Navy game against the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field. A West Point cadet glances over before the 118th Army Navy game against the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field. West Point cadets cheer on against the Navy Midshipmen before the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. Grounds crew clear snow off the field before the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Navy Midshipmen march onto the field before the 118th Army Navy game against the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy Midshipmen spell out beat army before the 118th Army Navy game against the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field. West Point cadets on march onto the field before the 118th Army Navy game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field. The Navy Midshipmen march on the field in formation before the start of the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Navy Midshipmen stand on the field in formation before the start of the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Navy Midshipmen salute on the field in formation before the start of the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Navy Midshipmen stand on the field in formation before the start of the 118th Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Legendary Heisman club will add another member

The Heisman Trophy, presented to the nation’s “most outstanding college football player,” will be awarded Saturday night in New York. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN. The three finalists for the award are Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa; Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray; and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. All three led their teams to conference championships while watching records tumble. If Murray wins, it will be a repeat for Oklahoma as QB Baker Mayfield – who ended up going No. 1 in the NFL draft – won in 2017. If Tagovailoa wins, it will be the first for Alabama since Derrick Henry’s 2015 campaign. If Haskins wins it would give Ohio State a record-setting eighth Heisman win, and the school’s first since Troy Smith won in 2006.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

2018 College Football Awards Show Kentucky's Josh Allen poses with the trophy after winning the Chuck Bednarik Award as college football's top defensive player of the year. Alabama's Quinnen Williams poses with the trophy after winning the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman in college football. Texas A&M's Braden Mann poses with the trophy after winning The Ray Guy Award for being the top punter in college football. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy poses with the trophy after winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver in college football. Notre Dame's Brian Kelly poses with the trophy after being named Coach of the Year. Syracuse's Andre Szmyt poses with the trophy after winning The Lou Groza Award for being the best kicker in college football. Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses with the trophy after winning the John Mackey Award as top tight end in college football. Georgia's Deandre Baker poses with the Jim Thorpe Award as top defensive back in college football. Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray poses after winning The Davey O'Brien Award for being the top quarterback in college football. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wears a protective boot on his injured foot as he speaks to reporters after winning the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp honor. Tagovailoa was injured in the Southeast Conference championship game against Georgia. Alabama coach Nick Saban, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly pose with the National Championship Trophy at the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference in Atlanta. The National Championship trophy is displayed prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference on December 6, 2018 in Atlanta.

Winter storm could bring snow, sleet, rain to the southern U.S.

A winter storm that dropped record-breaking downpours on Los Angeles is expected to pack a powerful mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain – maybe even a tornado or two – as it crawls across the southern United States this weekend. Significant delays at airport hubs such as Dallas, Houston, New Orleans and Atlanta could make a mess for air travelers and ripple across the country through the weekend, forecasters warned. By Saturday, the rain and flood threat will shift to the Deep South and Southeast. Along the northern edge of the storm, from Missouri to the Carolinas, more freezing rain and ice is likely. Late Saturday and through Sunday, the storm is forecast to blanket the central and southern Appalachians with heavy snow, potentially crippling the region. Snow and ice are expected to extend from eastern Oklahoma to the southern Appalachians late Sunday.

Winter storm wreaks havoc across US A vehicle moves on Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia, Calif., after a winter storm covered the area Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. This aerial photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows traffic at a standstill on Interstate 5 near Gorman, Calif., early Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second storm in a week brought record-breaking rainfall to parched Los Angeles on Thursday, jamming traffic on Southern California highways and prompting evacuations in wildfire-scarred areas. A Southwest Airlines plane slid off the runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport, coming to a stop after its landing gears plowed into a barrier designed to stop the airplane from leaving the runway Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Burbank, Calif. Nobody was hurt when the plane from Oakland skidded off the wet runway as it landed during downpours at the airport north of Los Angeles. Victorville Public Works staff redirect traffic on Pebble Beach Drive as they closed the roadway due to flooding, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. A pedestrian leaps across a flooded portion of the La Paz and Seventh Street intersection as a winter storm arrived, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. A Kentucky Department of Transportation vehicle sprays salt brine on Highway 45 South near Wingo, Kentucky on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. There is potential for a winter storm to hit western Kentucky this weekend. The system is expected to move in late Saturday through Sunday and Monday, but the exact areas of impact and extent of those impacts are still in question. A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between LA and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. A road is closed due to flooding in an area burned by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert on that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Mud and debris fill the outfall where Trancas Creek flows into the Pacific Ocean in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

China preparing to explore dark side of the moon

China is preparing to launch a ground-breaking mission to soft-land a spacecraft on the largely unexplored far side of the moon, demonstrating its growing ambitions as a space power to rival Russia, the European Union and the U.S. The mission is scheduled to blast off aboard a Long March 3B rocket early Saturday. The moon’s far side, known as the dark side because it faces away from Earth, remains comparatively unknown, with a different composition from sites on the near side where previous missions have landed. With its Chang’e 4 mission, China hopes to be the first country to ever successfully undertake such a landing.

Tourist sites in Paris to close amid protest fears

The Eiffel Tower announced that it will be closed to visitors on Saturday due to the protests called in the French capital by the yellow vest movement. Several museums and other cultural sites will also close their doors fearing a repeat of the rioting in Paris city center last weekend. Since the unrest began Nov. 17 in response to a sharp increase in diesel taxes, four people have been killed in protest-related accidents. Now the demands of the “yellow vest” movement – named for the fluorescent safety gear that French motorists keep in their cars – is pressing for a wider range of benefits from the government to help workers, retirees and students. President Emmanuel Macron met Friday night with about 60 anti-riot security officers who will be deployed in Paris. He made the unannounced visit, without the press, to a fort used as military accommodation in Nogent-sur-Marne, east of Paris, and thanked the officers for their work.

Contributing: Associated Press