The federal government is inching closer to finalizing the reunification of migrant families separated under President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy.

During a court hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said he was pleased by the efforts of the administration and a team of immigration advocacy groups, led by the ACLU, that are focusing on contacting parents who have already been deported.

"There's real progress being made and real effort being made in some of these home countries," Sabraw said. "It's very encouraging that everything is being done to locate as many of these parents as can be."

Out of the 2,654 children who were separated from their parents after crossing the southwest border, the government has reunited 2,126 with their parents or other sponsors, according to a Department of Justice update. The largest remaining group: 343 cases in which the parents were deported.

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt wrote that his team of lawyers and volunteer groups has been working nonstop to call, or visit in person, all those deported parents in their home countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. And most of them (198) have indicated that they want their children returned to them, rather than allowing them to stay in the U.S. alone to make a claim for asylum.

They have not been able to reach about 140 of the parents, but Gelernt said they will not stop trying.

"We are continually calling them and hoping to reach them," Gelernt said during Friday's court hearing. "We remain optimistic, hopefully, that we will reach them."

Despite the progress, there are still 528 children — 23 under the age of 5 — who have not been reunified with their parents nearly two months after Sabraw issued his order requiring the Trump administration to reunify all separated parents.

In 139 cases, parents waived their right to be reunified with their children. The American Immigration Lawyers Association and the American Immigration Council filed a complaint on Thursday with the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that many of those waivers are not valid because parents were misled and coerced into signing them by federal immigration agents.

In 45 cases, the government believes the children did not come as part of a legitimate family unit. Justice attorneys have argued that some have lied about being the parent of minors with whom they crossed the border.

Another 35 children are not being reunited because background checks raised red flags about their parents, indicating they may pose a threat to their children. And another 19 parents are being held in local, state, or federal custody on unrelated crimes.

During Friday's hearing, Sabraw urged both sides to continue working to locate the remaining deported parents. Lawyers on both sides assured the judge that they would.

Justice Department attorney Scott Stewart also said his agency will soon a file a notice that it intends to appeal Sabraw's order. But Stewart made clear that they're doing so to ensure that Sabraw's order is interpreted correctly because other lawsuits are popping up attempting to broaden its reach.

Stewart said that notice of appeal would not stop them from continuing their work to finalize family reunifications.

"The government is fully committed to reunifying families and doing so promptly, as the court has directed," Stewart said.

