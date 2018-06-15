US President Donald Trump gestures after arriving on Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_14K337

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump leveled more than $30 billion in new tariffs on an array of Chinese-made goods from jet engines to dishwasher parts, rattling markets Friday and ratcheting up fears of a trade war.

Citing what he described as unfair trading practices and China’s “theft of intellectual property,” Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on hundreds of Chinese products and threatened a harder stance if Beijing retaliates with trade barriers of its own.

“This situation is no longer sustainable,” Trump said Friday. “The United States can no longer tolerate losing our technology and intellectual property through unfair economic practices.”

China, responding minutes after the announcement, said the U.S. had "launched a trade war." In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs and said that any progress that had been made during several rounds of negotiations with the U.S. were now nullified.

"In this day and age, launching a trade war is not in the interest of the world," the statement read.

The U.S. tariffs, which were expected, follow steep duties Trump imposed on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The president jettisoned a free trade agreement with Pacific Rim nations last year, and has threatened to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Trump officials said the products to be hit with tariffs include those that benefit from the “Made in China 2025” policy, an effort by Beijing to ramp up aerospace, robotics and other manufacturing industries. Officials said the list of products does not include common consumer products, such as cell phones and TVs.

In all, 818 products representing $34 billion in U.S. imports will fall under the new tariffs — less than the roughly 1,300 products the administration had initially considered. Administration officials said an additional 284 products are under review.

Farmers have not been doing well for 15 years. Mexico, Canada, China and others have treated them unfairly. By the time I finish trade talks, that will change. Big trade barriers against U.S. farmers, and other businesses, will finally be broken. Massive trade deficits no longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

The trade disputes between China and the U.S. has been escalating for months. In April, China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. products that include pork and apples. Chinese officials have threatened further retaliation, sparking fears of trade war between the two countries.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer described the tariffs Friday as a “defensive” action.

“China’s government is aggressively working to undermine America’s high-tech industries and our economic leadership through unfair trade practices and industrial policies,” Lighthizer said.

“President Trump rightfully recognizes that if we want our country to have a prosperous future, we must take a stand now to uphold fair trade and protect American competitiveness."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., applauded the decision.

“The president’s actions on China are on the money," Schumer said a statement. "While we await further details on this trade action, President Trump is right on target."

