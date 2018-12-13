WASHINGTON - Having your fathers name and the keys to his business doesn't always have its perks.

Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview with "Extra" that his father, President Donald Trump, doesn't always offer the most original gifts and sometimes regifts items, even things that Trump Jr. purchased and had monogrammed for his father, who has the same initials.

Trump Jr. said one Christmas he'd gotten a gift from his father that he'd given him the previous year and had monogrammed, catching his father in the act.

"Well, I’m the namesake, so I got regifted all the things that were monogrammed for him at times," Trump Jr. told Extra. "There was one Christmas where he may or may not have given me the gift I had given him the year before because I monogrammed it."

Trump Jr. said he confronted his dad about the humorous mishap. "I’m like, ‘I know you didn’t get this.'"

Trump Jr. said his father asked how he knew that and Trump Jr. replied, "because I gave it to you last year."

The president's eldest, who helps run Trump Organization with his brother, Eric, also told Extra that he and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, would be spending the holidays in Florida at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort. Guilfoyle's family is also planning to spend Christmas there.

"So we’ll be in Palm Beach — my kids, her kid, my family, my father, it’s going to be interesting," Trump Jr. said. "If you think my father is funny on TV, you should see him around the holiday table when everyone is vying for the food."

He added that he wished he could tweet his father's remarks at the dinner table.

"I’m just looking forward to getting him one-on-one and hanging out," Trump Jr. added.