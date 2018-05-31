President Trump endorsed Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., Wednesday, citing one of the reasons as Donovan's vote on the tax cut bill signed by Trump at the end of last year. The problem: Donovan didn't vote for the tax cut.

"There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again," Trump tweeted. "Dan has my full endorsement!"

In December, Donovan said that he "wanted nothing more than to vote for a tax plan that would put more money in the pockets of overburdened taxpayers and spur job creation." But with the elimination of various deductions, Donovan said the bill would end up raising taxes on his constituents.

"With the state and local tax deduction nearly eliminated, this tax bill doesn't equal relief for far too many New Yorkers," Donovan said in a statement announcing his intention to vote against the bill. "My responsibility and allegiance is to the people who sent me here, and I will not support a tax hike on the people I represent."

There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again. Dan has my full endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

The incumbent Donovan is locked in a primary battle against former Republican Rep. Michael Grimm. Grimm has tried to paint Donovan as not being a strong enough backer of the president's agenda.

Despite Donovan's vote against his tax bill, Trump fears Grimm, who pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in 2014, would lose in the general election. Citing Roy Moore's loss in Alabama, Trump said, "We can't take any chances on losing to a Nancy Pelosi controlled Democrat!"

Very importantly, @RepDanDonovan will win for the Republicans in November...and his opponent will not. Remember Alabama. We can’t take any chances on losing to a Nancy Pelosi controlled Democrat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com