President Donald Trump give the thumbs-up as he and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 22, 2018, en route to Washington after staying at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: NJCK104

WASHINGTON – The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not meet this year, a surprising reversal that came amid mounting pressure from fellow Republicans on his handling of Russia.

"The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," White House national security adviser John Bolton said in a statement.

Trump, after returning from his widely panned meeting with Putin in Helsinki last week, said he intended to invite Putin to the White House for a follow-up meeting this fall. Given the timing, the announcement surprised White House allies, and even appeared to catch Trump's top intelligence official, Dan Coats, off guard.

I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had said the follow-up meeting was intended to continue "an ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs." The White House repeatedly fired back at critics by saying it was a good idea for the leaders of the two countries to continue to keep talking.

The backtrack came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was being grilled by senators on Capitol Hill about the president's two-hour private meeting with Putin in Helsinki. Trump faced bipartisan criticism for a subsequent joint press conference with the Russian leader in which he appeared to accept Putin's denial of Moscow's interference in the 2016 election.

Trump later attempted to clarify his remarks by saying he misspoke a single word. Instead of saying he didn't see any reason why Russia "would" be involved in the election, Trump said, he meant to say he didn't see any reason why it "wouldn't" have meddled in the process.

The timing of the new meeting is not clear. Bolton's statement suggested the White House would wait until next year, after special counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his investigation into Russian influence of the 2016 election. But Mueller's schedule – and when he will actually wrap up his probe – is not known.

Another factor that may be causing the delay: Russia's reluctance to engage. Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed Trump's invitation but told reporters that Putin would "wait for the dust to settle" before deciding whether to accept.

