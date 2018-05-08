WASHINGTON – Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday she doesn't view the press as the "enemy of the people," despite President Donald Trump slapping that label on the media.

"I don't believe journalists are the enemy of the people," Conway said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "I think some journalists are the enemy of the relevant, the enemy of the news you can use. And I think most of the sins are of omission, not commission."

Her statement came just hours after the president lashed out at the press on Twitter, saying the media "cause war" and are "very dangerous and sick."

"The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it's TRUE," the president tweeted.

The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Conway, who often talks to reporters and appears regularly on television to speak on behalf of the president, is the second White House adviser in the past few days to disagree with Trump's characterization of the media as a public enemy.

On Thursday, the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was asked at an event in Washington if she believes the press is the enemy of the people.

"No, I do not," she replied.

Also on Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the media for what she called a "verbal assault" against the president and declined to walk back the president's assertion that reporters are "the enemy of the people."

While Conway said she does not believe journalists are enemies of the people, she criticized what she views as evidence of bias by some journalists in their remarks on Twitter and on cable news shows.

"I know he (Trump) believes it's not all (journalists)," Conway said. "That's why he said it refers to those who aren't always telling the truth, who are giving emotion over information."

Conway also said she thinks "the temperature need to be dialed down overall."

