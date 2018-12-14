Inside a tunnel on the U.S.-Mexico border In this March 6, 2017, photo, a member of the Border Patrol's Border Tunnel Entry Team walks in a tunnel in San Diego that spans the border between the California city and Tijuana, Mexico. Team members are known in the Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" — agents who go in the clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years to smuggle drugs. In this March 6, 2017, photo, a member of the Border Patrol's Border Tunnel Entry Team walks in a tunnel in San Diego that spans the border between the California city and Tijuana, Mexico. Team members are known in the Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" — agents who go in the clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years to smuggle drugs. In this March 6, 2017, photo, a member of the Border Patrol's Border Tunnel Entry Team walks in a tunnel in San Diego that spans the border between the California city and Tijuana, Mexico. Team members are known in the Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" — agents who go in the clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years to smuggle drugs. In this March 6, 2017, photo, a member of the Border Patrol's Border Tunnel Entry Team walks in a tunnel in San Diego that spans the border between the California city and Tijuana, Mexico. Team members are known in the Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" — agents who go in the clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years to smuggle drugs. In this March 6, 2017, photo, a member of the Border Patrol's Border Tunnel Entry Team walks in a tunnel in San Diego that spans the border between the California city and Tijuana, Mexico. Team members are known in the Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" — agents who go in the clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years to smuggle drugs. In this March 6, 2017, photo, a member of the Border Patrol's Border Tunnel Entry Team walks in a tunnel in San Diego that spans the border between the California city and Tijuana, Mexico. Team members are known in the Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" — agents who go in the clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years to smuggle drugs. In this March 6, 2017, photo, a member of the Border Patrol's Border Tunnel Entry Team walks in a tunnel in San Diego that spans the border between the California city and Tijuana, Mexico. Team members are known in the Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" — agents who go in the clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years to smuggle drugs. In this March 6, 2017, photo, a member of the Border Patrol's Border Tunnel Entry Team walks in a tunnel in San Diego that spans the border between the California city and Tijuana, Mexico. Team members are known in the Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" — agents who go in the clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years to smuggle drugs. In this March 6, 2017, photo, a member of the Border Patrol's Border Tunnel Entry Team walks in a tunnel in San Diego that spans the border between the California city and Tijuana, Mexico. Team members are known in the Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" — agents who go in the clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years to smuggle drugs.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen toured with Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott, at the U.S.-Mexico border fence in San Diego on Nov. 20, 2018.

Nick Oza, for USA TODAY

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security launched a new webpage Wednesday titled "Walls Work."

The four-page document stresses that, under President Donald Trump, federal officials are committed to "building wall and building wall quickly."

It promises that DHS will be able to erect an additional 330 miles of barrier if Congress approves Trump's $5 billion funding request.

"Under this president, we are building a wall that is 30-feet high," DHS asserts. "FACT: Prior to President Trump taking office, we have never built wall that high."

But the structures now being erected do not meet the definition of a wall used by Trump during his campaign, or by DHS in seeking wall prototypes.

And the new construction doesn't add mileage to the border-security system. The projects completed so far — segments of 2.25 miles, 20 miles, 14 miles, 4 miles — build fences that replace older fences.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In 2017, the USA TODAY NETWORK flew, observed and mapped every mile of the U.S.-Mexico border and its existing fencing, a project that took months.

More than a year later, the total number of miles with fencing has not changed. Nearly all of the barriers built either replaced old structures or provided an additional layer of security. But DHS now usually refers to the fences as walls.

On Tuesday, the president put out a tweet declaring much of his "great wall" already has been built, and the border "is now secure and will remain that way."

The conflicting statements about border barriers continue. The full survey of the border, and the accompanying reporting, helps put them in context.

THE WALL: Aerial views The U.S.-Mexico border at the Pacific Ocean in California (left) and the Gulf of Mexico in Texas. A frame grab of an image of Tecate, Mexico. This frame grab of an image of Tecate, Mexico, shows the zoom capabilities of the helicopter's camera. The USA TODAY NETWORK survey crew went 5,500 feet above ground level, above the clouds, to shoot this image of Mexico (left of the border fence) and the United States. The Rio Grande River makes its way through Big Bend National Park, separating Mexico (left) and the U.S. The Rio Grande River winds through Big Bend National Park. The U.S.-Mexico border runs through the middle of the Rio Grande. Big Bend National Park in Texas is on the right. A bridge over the Rio Grande links Roma, Texas, (left) and Miguel Alemán, Mexico. A zoomed-in view of Roma, Texas. At full fame, you might not see the three people lying in the grass, presumably to avoid detection. A zoomed-in view of the three people lying in the grass, presumably to avoid detection. The border fence reaches into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California and Mexico. The border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico, (left) and San Ysidro, California. The San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest land border crossing in the world, divides San Diego (left) and Tijuana, Mexico. A portion of the U.S.-Mexico border fence ends near Tecate, California, about 45 miles southeast of San Diego.

How much of the border was fenced before Trump took office?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border had 354 miles of fences designed to inhibit foot travelers at the beginning of 2016.

An additional 300 miles of vehicle barriers were in place, built mostly under two previous presidents.

How much of the border is fenced or walled today?

The USA TODAY NETWORK survey of the U.S.-Mexico line — by helicopter and on the ground — confirmed the federal numbers. The results can be seen in the map and video from the report "The Wall."

Less than one-third of the border has a security fence of any kind. Much of the 2,000-mile expanse is remote and treacherous desert, jagged mountains and impassable river canyons.

More than a year after that report, the border still has roughly 654 miles of pedestrian and vehicle barriers. There are no "walls" as defined by the president before he took office. Instead, fencing has been built, taller than fencing it replaced in the same spots.

THE WALL: Patrolling in New Mexico In New Mexico's Bootheel, Border Patrol agents who ride ATVs, as well as those on horseback, work in pairs. Agents who have an assigned vehicle usually work alone. Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jose Romero looks for activity while on patrol along the border west of Columbus, New Mexico. Agent Jose Romero patrols Highway 9 during an eight-day rotation at Ramsey Forward Operating Base, east of Columbus, New Mexico. He is based out of an El Paso office most of the time. Meira Gault of Animas, New Mexico, says basic infrastructure such as roads near the border is needed more than a wall. Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jose Romero looks for activity while on patrol along the international line west of Columbus, New Mexico. The open spaces of southern New Mexico mean a lot of time can go by between sightings and chases can last for days. Border Patrol agents look for signs of human disturbances as they travel Highway 9 and other routes. The signs can be as subtle as a change in the reflection of the ground. Border crossers and smugglers sometimes try to cover their tracks, but just the disturbance of the dirt can be enough for Border Patrol agents to track. A trail of disturbed earth often leads to footprints. The dangers of the Chihuahuan Desert are real, says Stuart Harris, a Border Patrol agent and vice president of the National Border Patrol Council Local 1929 (El Paso Sector). U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Joe Hernandez patrols near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in San Diego.

Is the border secure today?

The president tweeted Tuesday that "people have yet to get through our newly built walls," adding that the border "is now secure and will remain that way."

According to DHS records, more than 396,000 people were arrested entering the United States without documents this fiscal year. It is unknown how many made it through, avoiding apprehension.

When Trump took office, Border Patrol arrests were at the lowest they'd been in four decades. Illegal crossings continued to drop during his first year, then surged higher in fiscal 2018.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 857,000 pounds of marijuana from smugglers last year, plus 15,182 pounds of heroin. No one knows how much narcotics got through.

The "Walls Work" page focuses on a more recent incident, in which people from a caravan of Central American migrants protested at the border fence in Tijuana. When some people broke through the fence, officers fired tear gas at the crowd. (Officials later said 42 people were apprehended after getting through the fence.)

Migrants attempt to breach California-Mexico border Migrants run from tear gas launched by U.S. agents, amid photojournalists covering the Mexico-U.S. border, after a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018. Three Honduran migrants huddle in the riverbank amid tear gas fired by U.S. agents on the Mexico-U.S. border after they and a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018. Mexican police spread out as they try to keep migrants from getting past the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer removes banners posted on a wall at the Mexico-U.S. border, as migrants walk past, as seen from San Diego, Nov. 25, 2018. The banner at left reads: "The Third World is already here." Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped with tear gas Sunday after a few tried to breach the fence separating the two countries. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers walks along a wall at the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from San Diego on Nov. 25, 2018. Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped with tear gas Sunday after a few tried to breach a fence separating the two countries. U.S. military personnel deploy at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego on Nov. 25, 2018. The Border Patrol office in San Diego said via Twitter that pedestrian crossings have been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry at both the East and West facilities. All northbound and southbound traffic was halted. Migrants push past Mexican federal police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. Mexican police try to keep migrants from advancing toward the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, near the San Ysidro entry point into the U.S. Migrants break past a line of police as they run toward the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, near the San Ysidro entry point into the U.S. Migrants walk up a riverbank at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. Migrants run toward the U.S. after breaking past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, near the San Ysidro, California entry point. Migrants cross the river at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. Migrants run after getting past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. A migrant woman helps carry a handmade U.S. flag up the riverbank at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as a group of migrants tries to reach the U.S. A Central American migrant is stopped by U.S. agents who order him to go back to the Mexican side of the border, after a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, at the border with San Ysidro, California. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Pedro Acosta) Migrants try to push past Mexican police on the Mexico-U.S. border at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Migrants clash with Mexican police on the Mexico-U.S. border at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Migrants push past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the United States. Migrants move up a riverbank at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) A migrant wearing a U.S. flag walks along the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) A migrant waves a Honduran flag as U.S. border patrol agents stand guard, seen at left through the fence, at the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as a group of migrants tries to reach the U.S. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Migrants gather at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Migrants peer through the border wall after getting past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

What's the distinction between a fence and a wall?

During the presidential campaign, Trump was emphatic about the difference. He said he was not going to have a barrier like the existing fence, "which is either nonexistent or a joke." Instead, he promised a "big, beautiful wall" that would be 30 feet high.

At the administration's request, wall prototypes were erected near San Diego. Design specification required walls over 20 feet tall, with features making them insurmountable and impenetrable.

All eight submissions were later deemed deficient in a federal review.

Border wall prototypes Three border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, as seen from behind the pre-existing border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct. 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct. 16, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction continues of the border wall prototype designed and contracted to Fisher Sand & Gravel of Tempe, among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction continues of the border wall prototype designed and contracted to Fisher Sand & Gravel of Tempe, among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Two border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border wall prototypes is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. Two border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. Three border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from behind the preexisting border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. Three border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from behind the preexisting border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border-wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct. 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from behind the preexisting border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. Two border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from behind the preexisting border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017.

Congress approved funding in 2016 and 2017 for new border barriers, but stipulated that DHS must use fence designs already in existence — not a new wall.

How much new fence has gone up under Trump?

DHS reports total construction of 31 miles of barriers so far, in four segments that replace or back up old fences. The department says by the end of fiscal year 2019 it expects to have 120 additional miles completed or under construction.

It is unclear if any of the new barriers will be of a wall design as outlined by DHS when prototypes were sought.

Are the new fences different in any respect?

For the most part, no. However, there is one exception: DHS built a 2-mile segment of replacement barrier near El Centro that is 30 feet tall. The structure features the same steel posts, known as bollards, as older fences, but those are only 12 to 18 feet high.

ICYM the livestream, after @SecNielsen’s arrival to the 30ft Calexico #border fence, two men welded this to the fence. It reads: “This plaque was installed on October 26, 2018 to commemorate the completion of the first section of President Trump’s border wall” pic.twitter.com/ZnJF6xtpOw — Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) October 26, 2018

Where will new fence or wall be built?

With funds budgeted in 2017, segments are underway or have been completed near El Paso, San Diego and El Centro.

DHS says it is awaiting money to build more barriers in "highest priority locations" in southwest Arizona, plus five areas along the border in in Texas and California.

Besides the funding question, the Trump administration faces potential legal hurdles.

In Texas, where the Rio Grande constitutes the entire 1,200 miles of border, there is barely any fence, and what exists is intermittent.

USA TODAY NETWORK reporting found about 5,000 parcels next to the border. Prior attempts to condemn and seize private properties in the Rio Grande Valley led to hundreds of court cases, some of which dragged on for years.

Fence-building efforts there, and in other states, also are likely to generate lawsuits from environmentalists and other opposition groups.

Who is paying for the border barriers?

President Trump vowed during the campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall. To date, Mexico has not contributed. Other options discussed have included tariffs, a method that USA TODAY NETWORK reporting found would likely put costs back on American consumers.

Congress authorized $292 million in American taxpayer dollars last year, and another $1.4 billion this year. The president is requesting $5 billion more.

Did the Trump administration do a cost-benefit analysis for wall construction?

To date, neither the White House nor DHS has produced a research document that evaluates how much wall is needed, what it will accomplish, where segments should be built, or what it will cost.