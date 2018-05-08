President Donald Trump calls out as he arrives on Air Force One.

AP/Carolyn Kaster

Shasta County is now officially the scene of a "major disaster," Gov. Jerry Brown's office announced.

The presidential declaration, which Brown had requested from President Donald Trump, opens the door to a variety of assistance programs for the community affected by the Carr Fire.

Those include housing assistance, food aid, unemployment assistance, counseling and medical services and legal services, Brown's office said in a news release.

More: Gov. Brown calls disasters like Carr Fire the 'new normal,' requests major disaster declaration

More: Drone aerials show California wildfire devastation from above

State, local and tribal governments also benefit from the disaster declaration. They'll have access to help with emergency response and recovery costs including funds to fix roads, bridges and utilities damaged by the fire.

The declaration also helps state and local governments "reduce the risks and impacts of future disasters," Brown's office said.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit