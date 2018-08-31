Two tropical systems are being watched in the Atlantic. The system near Africa (red x) is forecast to become Hurricane Florence. The other one, the yellow x near the Domincan Republic, could develop into a tropical depression or storm in the Gulf of Mexico next week.

National Hurricane Center

Two separate tropical storms are starting to get organized in the Atlantic Ocean.

One, which will likely become Hurricane Florence, is intensifying just west of Africa near the Cabo Verde islands – but isn't expected to hit land.

Closer to home, the other developing system, now spinning north of the Dominican Republic, is forecast to move across the Bahamas and Florida during Labor Day weekend. There's a chance it might then develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Regardless of development, plenty of rain is forecast for Florida Sunday and Labor Day and over the Gulf Coast by next week.

Far out in the Atlantic, the other system is known as "Potential Tropical Cyclone Six." The National Hurricane Center said heavy rain from the system "could produce life-threatening flash floods" to Cabo Verde, an island nation about 350 miles west of Africa.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Cabo Verde islands, the hurricane center said.

More: 'Weather models have flipped the switch': Hurricane season coming to life in the Atlantic

The storm has the potential to strengthen into a powerful hurricane, according to AccuWeather. While this system isn't likely to affect North America, it could be steered toward the British Isles and western Europe by mid-September.

Florence would be the seventh named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Beyond that, long-range models suggest more storms forming in the Atlantic near Africa by the end of next week, University of Miami meteorologist Brian McNoldy noted on the Capital Weather Gang.

In the eastern Pacific Ocean, both Miriam and Norman have become hurricanes. While Miriam poses no threat to land, Norman could still have some impact on Hawaii by the end of next week.

Worst hurricanes to hit the United States

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com