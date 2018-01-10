10 Arizona weather events
County's largest flood: According to Maricopa County Flood Control District, the largest flood in the county occurred in 1891 when days of rain swelled the Salt River to 18 feet deep and 3 miles wide in spots. In February of that year, the railroad bridge spanning the river in Tempe collapsed and homes along the river bank were destroyed.
Snow On Four Peaks: Although Phoenix is known for warm, if not hot, weather, there have been instances where snow has accumulated here. On Jan. 20, 1933, (and again Jan. 21-22, 1937,) an inch of snow fell in the city. The coldest recorded temperature in the city was 16 degrees on January 7, 1913./azc
Flood kills 23: On Labor Day in 1970, a flash flood killed 23 people, with most of the fatalities coming in the Mogollon Rim area as campers there did not get word of the approaching water. A National Weather Service report at the time said all but four of the victims were in automobiles, attempting to outrun the water.
Knockout flood: In February 1980, flooding cut off the southeast Valley from the rest of the Valley for four days. Flood waters knocked out all of the crossings over the Salt River except for the Central Avenue and Mill Avenue bridges. That flood prompted a project to deepen the Salt River channel through Phoenix and to reinforce bridges along the way./azc
Flood kills 14: In the first weekend of October 1983, 14 people were killed due to flooding as the remnants of a tropical storm brought rain to the area. Interstate 10 south of Phoenix was closed when the Gila River overflowed its banks. The river was measured at over a mile wide in spots during the flooding. Some residents of Stansfield and Maricopa were forced to climb onto their roofs to wait for National Guard helicopters to rescue them. The flooding destroyed more than 800 homes and caused more than $500 million in damage.
Record heat: Phoenix-area residents can take the heat as the thermometer regularly tops 100 degrees for much of the year. There have been days, though, that have made even the most heat-tolerant Phoenicians take notice. On June 26, 1990, the high temperature reached 122 degrees. Flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were grounded for several hours as a result of the record-setting heat.
Tempe flood: In January 1993, several days of rain again flooded the Salt River. That flash flood washed out the Mill Avenue Bridge in Tempe and sent tons of garbage down the river as the water reached a landfill near the banks of the river.
Deadly heat wave: In 2005, 20 deaths were attributed to a July heat wave. Temperatures weren't record-setting, but highs consistently topped 110 degrees and lows didn't dip below the 90s. Heat advisories and excessive-heat warnings lasted for more than a week. Many of the victims were homeless but the dead also included a 37-year-old man found in his vehicle, a 66-year-old man found outside his home and three elderly women found inside their homes. A 97-year-old Mesa man died inside his home, where the temperature had reached 110 degrees. His wife, who was also in the home, survived.
Record dry spell: Much of the Southwest has been in a drought for more than a decade, but even within that long-term condition there have been some notable dry spells. For Phoenix, the longest period without measurable rain started in late 2005 and ended March 11, 2006. During that stretch, the city's rain gauge was dry for 143 consecutive days.
On Sept. 8, 2014, Phoenix-area residents woke up to find the skies had opened up and they were in the midst of a historic rainstorm. The remnants of a tropical storm provided the moisture for a storm that dumped 3.29 inches on the official rain gauge at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, breaking a record that had stood since Sept. 5, 1939. There was some flooding throughout the Valley but hardest hit was Mesa's Emerald Acres neighborhood where more than 100 homes took on water.
Laura Moravek carries her granddaughter, Alyssa Guarino, in a pool as they walk through the flooded road of South Allen, just east of Stapley Drive in Mesa on Tuesday, September 9, 2014.
David Wallace/The Republic

PHOENIX — Tropical Storm Rosa is striking fear into the heart of Arizonans who know the damage major flooding can deliver in the desert, but Valley of the Sun residents are breathing a small sigh of relief after weather reports downgraded what had been a Category 3 hurricane to a tropical storm.

People across Arizona are staying on weather watch because the storm's remnants, now expected to move into the state Tuesday morning, still are expected to pummel much of the state with heavy rains. 

As of Monday morning, National Hurricane Center forecasters expect a moderate chance of flash floods in the southwest corner of the state but the entire state and beyond has some risk of flash flooding. In central and southern Arizona, 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected with some areas in the mountains receiving 6 inches; that mountain rainfall is what could be a worry.

Images and videos of darkened skies, blustering dust storms, rain and flooding across Arizona already had begun circulating on social media Sunday afternoon.

Arizona has a history of major floods.

The most recent was in 2014 when the Phoenix area was inundated with record-setting rainfall that flooded at least 200 homes in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa and turned Interstate 10 into a lake. 

Sept. 8, 2014

In 2014, a massive storm fueled by the monsoon and a lingering Pacific Ocean hurricane surprised the Valley with record rainfall of up to 5.5 inches. Dozens of cars were stranded on I-10 after the freeway flooded.

When a pump system failed to kick in, a Mesa neighborhood turned into a river. More than 10,000 homes were without power, prompting then-Gov. Jan Brewer to declare a statewide emergency.

Damage and clean-up costs exceeded $18 million. 

Jan. 19, 1993

The usually dry Salt River transformed into a raging, destructive waterway after multiple days of heavy rainfall.

The storm washed away shoring from the under-construction Mill Avenue Bridge in Tempe and sent tons of garbage down the river as the water reached a landfill. Eight people were killed and 112 injured, according to Arizona Republic archives.

1983 Flooding from Tucson to Clifton
1983: Tropical Storm Octave caused floods that resulted in 14 deaths and 975 injuries. 10,000 people were left homeless and one freeway underpass was 9 ft under water.
National Weather Service- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 1983

Moisture from Tropical Storm Octave dumped more than 6 inches of rain onto the Valley for five days in 1983. Fourteen people were killed in the flooding.

The Gila River overflowed its banks, forcing the closure of I-10 south of Phoenix. Stanfield and Maricopa residents climbed onto their roofs and waited for National Guard helicopters to rescue them.

The Republic previously reported the storm caused more than $500 million in damage and left 10,000 homeless. 

1970
1970 Labor Day floods still remain deadliest in Arizona history with 23 recorded deaths. A record of more than 11 inches of rain had fallen in 24 hours.
The Arizona Republic

1970 Labor Day Flood

In 1970, Arizona's deadliest flash flood killed 23 people on Labor Day.

More than 11 inches of rain pounded parts of the state over 24 hours on Sept. 7, 1970. Campers near the Mogollon Rim area weren't warned about the approaching water until it was too late.

Many of the victims were in cars, trying to outrun the water. The storm caused $5.8 million in damage. 

1891 Phoenix flood
1891 Phoenix flood
The Republic files

The Great Flood of 1891

Maricopa County's largest flood occurred Feb. 19 to 26, 1891, when the Salt River swelled to 18 feet deep and 3 miles wide following days of rain, The Republic reported. 

A railroad bridge over the Salt River in Tempe collapsed, destroying homes along the river bank.

