Attendees from Transgender Law Center's Southerners on New Ground conference in Nashville this weekend pose for a photo. Seven of the attendees were reportedly refused service at a Nashville IHOP.

A transgender activist says he and a group of others were refused service Monday while visiting a Nashville IHOP restaurant where employees laughed at and whispered about them all the while.

Emmett Schelling, executive director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, which is based in Austin, was in Nashville over the weekend for a collaborative gathering with the Transgender Law Center and Southerners on New Ground.

Schelling said that he and six others who hadn't left town after the weekend meeting, which was held at the Scarritt Bennett Center, went to the IHOP on Elliston Place around 11 a.m.

Emmett Schellig, executive director of the Transgender Education Network

"We came in and immediately, the server looked at one of my colleagues who has a service dog and said, flat out, 'I won't be serving you,'" Schelling said in an interview Monday evening. "We sort of took it like she didn’t want to serve us, but somebody else would come and take care of us."

After sitting down at a table, the group waited for 25 minutes, Schelling said.

A small number of other customers who were eating in or arriving at the restaurant during that time were helped, he said, but not his party.

One of them got up to ask a woman working at the cash register whether someone would come take their order. After responding dismissively, Schelling said, the employee turned to another employee and began to laugh and jeer.

A Facebook post by Emmett Schellig

"Other patrons were starting to notice and starting to stare at us, along with the employees who seemed to be getting some sort of amusement out of not coming to serve us," Schelling said.

After 30 to 45 minutes of waiting in the restaurant without having their order taken, the group left sometime before noon, Schelling said.

"As we sat there, it became apparent it was more than the service dog," Schelling said, describing the table as "a group of all (people of color), trans and gender-noncomforming folks."

Schelling is a transgender man.

After posting on Facebook about the incident and encouraging his friends to call a customer service number listed for the chain of pancake restaurants, Schelling said he was "encouraged by IHOP’s response to it."

Stephanie Peterson, a spokesperson for IHOP, said the franchise owner of the Elliston Place location is aware of the complaint and will reach out to Schelling and the other guests in his group "to apologize for the disappointing service they received" on Monday.

The franchise owner plans to "use this as a coaching opportunity with the entire restaurant team," Peterson said in a statement.

"Both the brand and our operators are committed to inclusion and making all guests feel welcome,' the statement continued. "Discrimination of any kind is not reflective of our brand or our beliefs."

Peterson said the franchise owner was declining to comment outside the statement released by IHOP.

