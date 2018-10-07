President Trump and China President Xi Jinping

JIM LO SCALZO/FILIP SINGER, EPA

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump fired another shot in an ongoing trade war with China on Tuesday, as his administration released a list of $200 billion in Chinese goods subject to 10 percent tariffs.

"This is an appropriate response under the authority of Section 301 to obtain the elimination of China’s harmful industrial policies," said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, claiming that Chinese trade policies represent a national security threat to the United States.

China, which has denied U.S. accusations of unfair trade policies, has retaliated against previous tariffs with levies on U.S. goods, and can be expected to do so again.

The proposed tariff list that President Trump ordered last month ranges from Chinese air conditioners to leather goods.

The proposed tariffs do not go into effect immediately, but will undergo a two-month review process as officials from both countries negotiate settlements to their trade disputes.

More: These 15 counties are most exposed to China’s tariffs. Is yours on the list?

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: China's tariffs will hit farm states hard, spare service-heavy states

Opposition to the proposed new tariffs came from both Republicans and Democrats, as well as American businesses that stand to be negatively impacted.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said in a statement that although he "supported the administration's targeted effort to combat China's technology transfer regime," the latest move "appears reckless and is not a targeted approach."

The Senate Finance Committee chairman added that "this action falls short of a strategy that will give the administration negotiating leverage with China."

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said "finally" the Senate will "push back on the President's abuse" of his power to impose tariffs. Flake said in a tweet that the Senate plans to vote Wednesday on a "motion to instruct," which he called a "first step toward reasserting Congress’s constitutional role on tariffs"

FINALLY, Senate will push back on the President’s abuse of Section 232 to impose tariffs. We will vote Wednesday on a “Motion to Instruct,” a first step toward reasserting Congress’s constitutional role on tariffs. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 11, 2018

The American Apparel & Footwear Association said Trump's move would negatively impact consumers in the U.S.

"The administration has shown that it is not concerned about targeting the American public with its 'Trump Tax.'" said AAFA president and CEO Rick Helfenbein in a statement. "This will result in inflationary costs throughout the supply chain, ultimately paid for by American consumers."

Retail Industry Leaders Association vice president of international trade Hun Quach said in a statement that, "The President has broken his promise to bring 'maximum pain on China, minimum pain on consumers,' and American families are the ones being punished. Consumers, businesses and the American jobs dependent on trade, are left in the crosshairs of an escalating global trade war."

More: High-stakes brinksmanship in the Pacific as China expands reach into the South China Sea

More: What a U.S.-China trade war could mean for opioid epidemic

Contributing: William Cummings

Tariff winners and losers American steel: The 25% tariff on steel has bolstered the economic case for using locally made steel. Moody's Investors Service on May 31, 2018 raised its outlook for the U.S. steel industry from stable to positive, in part due to the tariff decision. Workers band a steel coil that was set aside for quality-control testing during steel production at the NLMK Indiana steel mill on March 15, 2018 in Portage, Indiana. 01 / 07 American steel: The 25% tariff on steel has bolstered the economic case for using locally made steel. Moody's Investors Service on May 31, 2018 raised its outlook for the U.S. steel industry from stable to positive, in part due to the tariff decision. Workers band a steel coil that was set aside for quality-control testing during steel production at the NLMK Indiana steel mill on March 15, 2018 in Portage, Indiana. 01 / 07

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com