Volunteers in Nigeria participate in the 2017 International Coastal Cleanup day by cleaning beaches and waterways.

Ocean Conservancy

In one day, thousands of volunteers worldwide collected from beaches and waterways enough plastic beverage bottles to fill over 5 standard swimming pools and enough plastic straws to reach the height of over 10,000 palm trees, according to a new report on coastal cleanup.

The non-profit environmental group Ocean Conservancy said during its International Coastal Cleanup day last September, 789,138 volunteers in more than 100 countries collected about 20.5 million pounds of trash.

Topping the list of items found polluting our beaches and waterways were 2.4 million cigarette butts, which contain plastic filters. That was followed by 1.7 million food wrappers and 1.6 million plastic water bottles.

"Over the years, we have seen plastics creeping into the top-ten list, displacing items like rope, beverage cans and paper bags," Nicholas Mallos, director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas program, said in a statement. "But this is the first year that all ten of the top-ten items collected are made of plastic. Given that plastic production is rising, this could be the start of a long and troubling trend."

The world is creating more plastic trash each year and much of is ending up in landfills or in the environment and our oceans.

A study by the University of California Santa Barbara’s National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) found that 8 million metric tons of plastic trash end up in our oceans every year potentially harming marine animals and ecosytems.

The Ocean Conservancy has been sponsoring the annual International Coastal Cleanup day for more than 30 years as volunteers collect and log each trash item into a database. The 2018 International Coastal Cleanup will be held on September 15.

"You would be amazed at what volunteers find every year along beaches and waterways," Allison Schutes, associate director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas program, said in a statement. "No matter where you are in the world, chances are you’ll see plastic bottles, bottle caps, straws, packaging… then you get items where you just have to wonder, 'how did this get here?'"

Among the weirdest items found on cleanup day included three hot tubs, a unicycle, an entire car, a paper shredder, and a children’s slide, among others, including:

9,065 appliances

1,737 toothbrushes

152 shopping carts

87 mattresses

80 pairs of underwear

38 toilets

17 hair extensions and wigs

9 pregnancy tests

4 sex toys and erotica

