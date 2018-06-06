Here's who won at the 72nd Tony Awards Sunday night. Winners in bold.
Musical
WINNER: The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Play
The Children (Author: Lucy Kirkwood)
Farinelli and The King (Author: Claire van Kampen)
WINNER: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Author: Jack Thorne)
Junk (Author: Ayad Akhtar)
Latin History for Morons (Author: John Leguizamo)
Revival of a musical
My Fair Lady
WINNER: Once On This Island
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Revival of a play
WINNER: Angels in America
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
Actress in a leading role in a musical
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
WINNER: Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Actor in a leading role in a musical
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Actress in a leading role in a play
WINNER: Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Actor in a leading role in a play
WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King
Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Actress in a featured role in a musical
Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
WINNER: Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
Actor in a featured role in a musical
Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Grey Henson, Mean Girls
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
WINNER: Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit
Actress in a featured role in a play (supporting)
Susan Brown, Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Deborah Findlay, The Children
Denise Gough, Angels in America
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Actor in a featured role in a play (supporting)
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Angels in America
David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Book of a musical (for story and narrative structure)
WINNER: The Band's Visit: Itamar Moses
Frozen: Jennifer Lee
Mean Girls: Tina Fey
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical: Kyle Jarrow
Direction of a play
Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber, Travesties
WINNER: John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Direction of a musical
Michael Arden, Once On This Island
WINNER: David Cromer, The Band's Visit
Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady
Lighting design of a play
WINNER: Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Paule Constable, Angels in America
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King
Ben Stanton, Junk
Lighting design of a musical
Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island
Donald Holder, My Fair Lady
Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
WINNER: Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit
Choreography
Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
WINNER: Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Orchestrations
John Clancy, Mean Girls
Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
AnnMarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island
WINNER: Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit
Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Sound design of a play
Adam Cork, Travesties
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America
WINNER: Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Tom Gibbons, 1984
Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Sound design of a musical
WINNER: Kai Harada, The Band's Visit
Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island
Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Brian Ronan, Mean Girls
Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Scenic design of a play
Miriam Buether, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
WINNER: Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Santo Loquasto, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America
Scenic design of a musical
Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island
Scott Pask, The Band's Visit
Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls
Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
WINNER: David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Costume design of a musical
Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
WINNER: Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Costume design of a play
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
WINNER: Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Ann Roth, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Ann Roth, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Original Score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre
Angels in America
Adrian Sutton
WINNER: The Band's Visit
Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek
Frozen
Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Mean Girls
Music: Jeff Richmond
Lyrics: Nell Benjamin
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C
Special Tony Awards for lifetime achievement in the theatre
Chita Rivera
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Special Tony Awards
John Leguizamo
Bruce Springsteen
Regional theatre Tony Award
La MaMa E.T.C., New York City
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Nick Scandalios
Tony honors for excellence in the theatre
Sara Krulwich
Bessie Nelson
Ernest Winzer Cleaners