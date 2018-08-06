Happiness is not paying too much to insure your rental car.

iStockphoto

How's this one for a summer vacation horror story? Rent a car, return it and then, three or four months later, get a bill for $500 or more for damages.

Maybe you're being charged for dings that you're convinced weren't there when you turned in the rental car.

It's one potential rip-off to avoid during summer vacation season. Angry consumers who have found themselves staring at a bill have turned to the Better Business Bureau and others to complain about their billing and collections incidents involving rental cars and damages.

One consumer was upset about a claim for $1,396.68 for damage that the consumer did not believe took place during the rental.

Another consumer told me about renting a car at Thanksgiving from Thrifty and then receiving a bill from Viking Client Services, a collections agency and billings service, in March for about $465 — including roughly $100 for "loss of use" on the car and a $50 administrative fee. Again, the driver complained that the damage wasn't there when that customer returned the car. The report noted the "customer walked away" when the car was dropped off, as allowed, before the office opened because the couple was catching an early flight.

Yet another renter also singled out Viking, saying a bill for $798.01 came five months after returning a Budget rental car last year claiming damage. The renter said there was no damage when the car was returned.

Consumers are often upset with the car rental companies, as well as the billings service, which may send the first notice the customer sees about the charge for damages.

About 90 complaints were answered or resolved in the past three years involving Viking, including 59 involving billing or collection issues, according to the BBB.

The good news: Some consumers who felt they were wronged ended up fighting the bill. They were able reach an agreement and did not have to pay the charges for damages.

"It does happen that a car rental company will bill you for damage that doesn't exist," said Jonathan Weinberg, CEO of Autoslash.com, a website that points consumers to coupons and discounts for rental companies.

In some cases, he said, there could be a rogue actor, perhaps at a franchise outlet, who might falsely charge customers and hope they'll just pay the bill without complaining.

Most often, though, the damage happened, Weinberg said. An employee of the rental company might have dinged the car or another customer might have had an unreported accident. Or maybe the customer is unaware that he or she had a minor fender bender, too.

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota said it is concerned, though, that some consumers are complaining about receiving "out of the blue" bills months after the fact from Viking, based in Eden Prairie, Minn.

The BBB has an A+ rating on Viking. But after I called raising some consumer complaints, the BBB said it intends to take a deeper look into some questions, particularly in cases where there's a pattern of incorrect or suspect billing for alleged damages that can't be substantiated.

"We plan to invite the company in for a meeting with us to discuss this issue," said Dan Hendrickson, communications manager for the BBB in Minnesota.

Overall, the volume of complaints is "within tolerance" levels for a collection agency and has gone down significantly in 2018, Hendrickson said. This year, the company has had three complaints. That compares with 32 complaints in 2017 and 55 complaints in 2016. Viking also has been taking action in many cases to resolve issues.

Viking declined to comment on the record about consumer complaints.

Consumers are advised to contact the rental location or customer service number listed on the invoice if they want to dispute a damage assessment. Hertz said it has a third-party app at select locations to use during pre- and post-rental vehicle services inspections.

Through the app, employees and customers can take pictures of the vehicle, documenting any damage and completing an accident form, if necessary.

If you're renting a car soon, here are some tips to keep in mind:

•Avoid returning your rental car after hours

A risk exists if you return a rental car after hours. In some cases, such as the one in Michigan, customer complaints involved cars that were returned to a lot in the off hours.

"Anytime you drop off a car after hours you are responsible for anything that happens to that car until the office opens and they inspect it," Weinberg said.

Hertz — which also owns Dollar Rent-A-Car and Thrifty Car Rental — said a customer is responsible for any damage to the vehicle if returned after business hours, until Hertz has inspected and accepted the car on the next business day. Each incident is reviewed on a case-by-case basis but rules are spelled out in rental agreements.

•If you need to return a car after hours, take pictures of the vehicle as proof of its condition.

If renters receive a bill for damage, they can request documentation of the damage such as pictures and repair estimates, according to the Florida Attorney General's Office, which has investigated some car rental complaints.

•If you own a car, talk with your insurance agent

See if you're covered for damages on a rental car before you sign up for a "collision damage waiver" with the car rental company.

In some cases, the waiver could add another $30 a day to your bill —sometimes as much as the rental cost.

"It's a bad deal for drivers but a great money maker for the rental company," said Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago attorney who specializes in fraud cases.

To be sure, deductibles and restrictions under your own insurance could be involved. Understand what your out-of-pocket cost can be upfront.

•Check out what kind of protections you might have on a rental car with your credit card.

If you want any damage coverage through your credit card, of course, you want to make sure you book the car with that card.

With many credit cards, you'd still need to file a claim with your insurance company before the card's coverage benefits kick in. But some premium travel cards offer primary auto rental coverage.

Standing at the rental counter on the receiving end of the "hard sell" on insurance is not the time to think about whether you have the coverage you need, Weinberg said.

•Give a second look to buying a damage waiver

Sure, this isn't necessarily the cheapest way to go. But a few folks say opting to buy a loss damage waiver offered by the rental company could make things easier if someone hits the car.

Bill Wilson, founder of industry blog InsuranceCommentary.com, takes the less-popular view that consumers should pay for the damage waiver because in some cases you could be socked with charges that your insurance or credit card typically don't cover.

•Ask questions before you hit the car rental counter

Take time to understand what you're really getting for a super cheap rate. Will a second person be allowed to drive that car for that rate? Will that super low rate cover a car with air conditioning or other features? Do you need four-wheel drive if you're renting during winter when there might be icy conditions?

What fees might you be charged for returning the car early or late? Is there an extra charge to leave the car at the airport rental lot? An extra charge for a car seat for a child?

Keep good records and take photos.



