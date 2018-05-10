WASHINGTON — A handful of senators who have been wavering on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court face a crucial decision Friday – whether to join a majority of Republicans in allowing a final vote on him to move forward.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct of Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez when he was at parties in high school and college. Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegations.

The FBI's supplemental background investigation of Kavanaugh was sent to Capitol Hill Thursday, and senators reviewed the report in a secure room. Supporters of Kavanaugh said the FBI found no corroboration of the Ford and Ramirez allegations. But opponents criticized the lack of interviews of Ford, Kavanaugh and other suggested witnesses.

Procedural vote

At 10:30 a.m., the Senate plans a procedural vote, known as "cloture," on whether to set a time for completing the debate. That vote is likely to mirror where senators stand with regard to the nomination itself.

Supporters of Kavanaugh are trying muster the 51 votes necessary to end the debate, which would pave the way for the up-or-down vote to confim the nomination.

If wavering senators vote to limit the debate, that is an indication the same majority will likely support Kavanaugh on a final vote that would take place sometime over the weekend.

30-hour rule

Once "cloture" is approved, the rules provide for 30 final hours of debate. That means a final vote to confirm Kavanaugh could take place by 5 p.m. Saturday.

But flexibility is possible. If all senators agree to shorten the remaining debate, the final vote could take place late Friday night or early Saturday.

There is also a complication: One senator, Republican Steve Daines of Montana, will be out of Washington on Saturday because of his daughter's wedding.Republican leaders could opt to delay a final vote until Daines' return, possibly on Sunday.

Swearing in

If confirmed, Kavanaugh could take his seat on the bench almost immediately.

The Senate confirmed Chief Justice John Roberts on Sept. 29, 2005, and he was sworn in the same day, so that he could join the court for the term that began Oct. 3. The oath was administered at the White House by Justice John Paul Stevens.

Justice Neil Gorsuch was confirmed on a Friday, April 7, 2017, and sworn in the following Monday. He was sworn in during a private ceremony at the court by Roberts and then in the White House Rose Garden by Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kavanaugh will be taking Kennedy’s seat, if confirmed. If the Senate rejects him, President Donald Trump would have to choose another nominee and the Senate could spend months longer on that confirmation.

