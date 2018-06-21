As thousands of immigrant children have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, Time magazine's July cover places the blame on President Donald Trump.

In a photo illustration revealed Thursday, the iconic image of a 2-year-old Honduran girl cries, glaring up at an image of Trump looking down at her. Cover text simply states: "Welcome to America." The photo of the toddler was captured June 12 by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer John Moore, who watched the girl wailing as border patrol agents questioned her mother in McAllen, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed earlier this week that the mother and child are together, but the photograph has become a national symbol of the heartbreak some families are facing as they enter the U.S.

Time staff said in a statement the image was selected to become part of the July 2 magazine cover to illustrate "the most visible symbol of the immigration debate in America."

Time's cover story asks a pointed question: "What kind of country are we?" The piece questions Trump's values and the administration's motives behind immigration policies.

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

John Moore, Getty Images

