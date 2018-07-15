A crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles killed three people and injured another 22 on a New Mexico highway early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, about 18 miles north of Albuquerque. Sandoval County Fire Chief James Maxon confirmed the deaths to the Associated Press but said it wasn't immediately clear what caused the collision.

It also wasn't clear whether the passenger bus was a tour bus, where it was going or whether the three people killed were bus passengers. The other three vehicles were a semitruck, a pickup and a car.

The Rio Rancho Fire Rescue posted a picture of the crash's aftermath to its Facebook page, showing a wrecked bus lying on its side surrounded by debris.

A bus remains on the scene of a multi-vehicle deadly crash Sunday, July 15, 2018, on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M.

Authorities also posted that they had used the Jaws of Life — a tool used to pry apart the wreckage of crashed vehicles — to free trapped passengers inside the bus and that multiple fire and emergency services were on the scene to assist.

Maxon told the Albuquerque Journal that the interstate surrounding the crash is closed in both directions while an investigation is underway.

