LONDON — The U.S. Embassy in Britain issued a warning Tuesday for Americans in London to keep a low profile in case protests planned this week against President Donald Trump's visit turn violent.

The embassy noted that numerous demonstrations will be held Thursday through Saturday, and "several of the events are expected to attract large crowds." People should "exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent."

Tens of thousands of protesters plan to march against Trump when he meets Friday with British Prime Minister Theresa May and with Queen Elizabeth II. But the president is unlikely to actually see the demonstrations.

Woody Johnson, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, said Trump will travel by helicopter between locations, but that is not to steer clear of any protests.

“The president is not avoiding anything. The president is merely trying to get as impactful a trip as he can get within a 24-hour period,” Johnson said.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

May’s office announced last week that Trump will largely avoid London during his trip, which comes on the heels of the NATO summit held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.

May will host Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a black-tie dinner Thursday at the opulent Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire – about 60 miles outside of London – before the couple spend the night at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park in central London.

Trump on Friday holds talks on foreign policy with May at Chequers, the prime minister’s country home in Buckinghamshire – 47 miles outside London – before meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle – 26 miles from the capital.

Trump and the first lady then spend the weekend in Scotland, where Trump owns two golf courses.

More: Diaper-clad 'Trump Baby' blimp to fly over London during president's visit

More: President Trump blasts NATO allies ahead of trip, says contribution on defense not acceptable

Trump's Europe trip: Where he's going on his 7-day visit with NATO allies and Putin

The Stop Trump Coalition will hold a “Carnival of Resistance” on Friday in many locations, including London, Blenheim and Windsor, and organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people will join. Other groups also plan protests, including a march in central London on Friday billed as Together Against Trump.

“It’s funny, he’s running scared from us that he won’t show his face in London,” said Stop Trump Coalition spokesperson Zoe Gardner. Protests will be happening “all over,” she said. “He won’t be able to escape it.”

“There’s a huge level of opposition that exists in this country to the type of politics that he represents,” she added.

Gardner said the rallies are also against the British authorities who invited the U.S. president to visit.

Gardner said the Stop Trump Coalition wants the British government to “take a firm stance against Trump’s racist policies” on immigration and “take a strongly moral line” on climate change, women’s rights and migrants' rights.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a major Western capital, has openly feuded with Trump over the president's proposed travel ban against Muslim nations. Khan recently approved the use a 20-foot inflatable balloon that resembles Trump to fly in central London during his visit.

The diaper-clad, smartphone-clutching blimp, called “Trump Baby,” has raised more than $30,000 through a crowdfunding appeal, enough for it to go on a world tour, the organizers said.

HUGE news coming in: DONALD J TRUMP BABY WILL FLY! @SadiqKhan tried to play hard ball - in the end he had to make a Deal. No surprise - he's never won anything in his life! Sad - but True! London here I come! https://t.co/j3KCPimHI2 pic.twitter.com/oc2VKWKSN1 — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) July 5, 2018

The British political band called Captain SKA had a Top 10 hit last year with "Liar Liar," which the group said was about the prime minister. Captain SKA remixed the song to feature Trump.

“We released it to highlight the dangers of Trump and Trumpism,” said Jake Painter, 39, a producer and trumpet player with the London-based band. The move came after the Trump administration announced its "zero tolerance" immigration policy separating children from their parents at the Mexican border.

“We thought this is the biggest liar the world has ever seen” and decided to release the song, Painter said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com