A swarm of bees cover a large portion of a hot dog vendors umbrella in New York Times Square, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Bekim Kaja via AP

Here's a story guaranteed to generate buzz: a New York City hot dog cart was invaded by a massive swarm of bees.

Thousands of bees descended on the umbrella of a hot dog stand located at 43rd Street and Broadway.

The New York Police Department’s bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.

"Much like New Yorkers, in the summer the bees feel that the hive is just too....crowded. So they take off for a little relocation," read a tweet from the account @NYPDBees, the official account for the New York Police Department's bee keepers.

The department said about 25,000 bees were relocated to a new hive far away from the Times Square location.

"Over crowded hive on a very humid day caused them to take temporary residence while scout bees are out finding a new permanent residence," they said.

Authorities cordon off section of Times Square to respond to a massive group of bees that are swarming a hot dog stand.



Meanwhile, New Yorkers and Twitter users marveled at the sight of the bees and the eventual sting operation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

