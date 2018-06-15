USA TODAY Network food critics and reporters share Father's Day dining destinations, deals and freebies in time for the weekend. From dollar beers in Arizona to brunch bucks in Indianapolis and gift card promotions nationwide, there's a dining deal near you. Plus, browse last-minute gifts like a barrel-aged cocktail kit.

See where to eat, celebrate Dad and save in this week's top tweets. Follow @usatodayeats for food inspiration and daily dining news.

Celebrate Dad on his day with free meals, $1 beer and more! https://t.co/TR2L8BWMth — azcentral dining (@azcdining) June 11, 2018

My dad used to make the best scrambled eggs and steaks on the grill. With these deals I could spring for brunch and a steak dinner. He was worth it. https://t.co/Qo48jyyPNg — Liz Biro (@lizbiro) June 14, 2018

We've put together restaurant guides to help you — or your dad — choose the best spot to fill up his belly and celebrate the day dedicated to him.



The ultimate guide to Father's Day dining in the metro https://t.co/KbJaWKc6CN via @DMRegister — Brian Taylor Carlson (@BriinDSM) June 13, 2018

