The best OLED TV we’ve ever tested is at its lowest price—for now

Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

To complete any home theater or “man cave,” you’re going to want to upgrade to an OLED TV if you haven't already. These TVs have the best picture quality and viewing experience money can buy, making any movie or game your watching that much better. After testing a variety of LG OLED TVs, we found that their newest C8 model is the best OLED we've ever tested, but it usually comes with a hefty price.

Thankfully, every so often you can find a great deal on this model. Typically, the 77-inch model goes for a whopping $7,000 (it originally retailed for $9,000!), but right now, you can get it for just $5,000 on Massdrop. I know that may still seem pretty expensive, and it is, but you're still saving $2,000. That's more than 25% off the usual price, making it a great time to splurge.

The C8 absolutely killed in our tests and earned a perfect 10.0 score—our tester even said it ruined viewing on other screens for him. We love this model's rich and contrast-heavy picture quality, the built-in the webOS for easy app scrolling, and its newest addition of AI ThinQ, which brings smart home control to your TV similar to Amazon Alexa.

To access this incredible deal, you do have to sign up for an account with Massdrop, but it's free and will only take a few seconds of your time. The sale runs until Tuesday, September 11, and there’s only a limited number of units available, so if you want to upgrade your movie watching experience, now may be the time to go for it.

