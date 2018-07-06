The reason that moms say "hurry up" to their children is because kids are so slooooooowwwww. Any mom hustling their kids into the car for school in the morning can tell you that.

Mom Leah McDermott was about to do the same thing when she stopped short one afternoon on a hiking trail and spotted her son,5, curled up in the middle of the trail.

"What are you doing?" McDermott told All the Moms she asked of him.

Her son, Charlie, answered: "I want to see if the vultures think I’m a dead animal." She shared the response in a Facebook post, that's now been shared 81,000 times,

'Moment of awakening'

The hike took place a year ago and it popped up on McDermott's Facebook's page as a memory. She shared it again, only this time with a message about hurrying our kids and hurrying ourselves because it was a life-changing moment for her and her family.

"That was a moment of awakening for me," McDermott said.

The funny aspect of that hike was that McDermott, an educator who homeschools her sons Charlie, now 6, and Desmond, 4, also advocates for families to use nature as a tool for slowing down and learning. Your Natural Learner is her business that provides nature-inspired curriculum for teachers and homeschool families.

"Isn't that the irony?" she said. "That even I was so busy with the work side of life that I lost sight of slowing down and appreciating nature?"

'Can I join you?'

The majority of people who commented on McDermott's post simply tagged other people. One post, McDermott was heartened to read, was from a grandparent apologizing to a grown child for always rushing and another was from someone who didn't have any children but who recognized the need to always rush.

McDermott continued in her post:

"What is so important that you are pushing your child so quickly through their childhood?"

Her essay ends with this: "Our adult brains are conditioned to move so rapidly… to hurry as quickly as possible from one activity to the next, always rushing, always thinking about the next thing and never, NEVER paying attention to the current, present, beautiful moment.



"But our children? They haven’t been changed yet. They’re still curious and full of wonder. They still see the beauty in weeds and will take the time to hop over every crack in the sidewalk for miles.

"And why on earth would we want to do anything but encourage them to keep that passion, that attention to detail, and the ability to SLOW DOWN and just enjoy the world around them?"

We can — and we should — for our children's benefit and our own — join them in that space of curiosity and wonder more often, she said.

"Why we are so concerned about the next moment instead of focusing on enjoying the present one. Ask yourself. Why? And ask your child. What are we doing in THIS moment? And can I join you?"

What happened with the vultures?

People wanted to know what happened with the vultures.

DID the vultures ever swoop down on Charlie thinking he might be their next dinner? Among the 8,000 comments McDermott's post generated were people who wanted to know if the vultures did ever pay attention to Charlie.

McDermott said the family went home and consulted books on birds of the Pacific Northwest and the Internet.

They learned that 20 minutes of Charlie lying still on the trail would not draw Vultures to him because they use their sense of smell to sniff out dead prey. Naturally, Charlie did not qualify. Good to know.

